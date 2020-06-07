CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has extended the dead period for workouts by two weeks, pushing it from Monday, June 1 to Monday, June 15, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Que Tucker, in a Zoom conference call with media members Tuesday, May 26, referred to this current period as “phase one,” and the end of the dead period as the start of “phase two.”
The tentative plan is for high school teams to return to a modified summer workout schedule on June 15. It is contingent upon the state’s coronavirus testing metrics and further guidance from the state. If things go according to plan, all sports will be able to start workouts. However, drills and procedures would differ dramatically for contact sports such as football and wrestling.
Tucker said the NCHSAA is working with government and health officials to provide guidelines and ensure maximum safety for athletes, their families and fans. The NCHSAA plans to give schools a one-week notice before phase two begins, meaning schools could potentially know of a return to activity on June 8.
In a wide-ranging, hour-long news conference, Tucker also touched on the financial importance of football, the NCHSAA’s own finances, moving sports seasons, and the possibilities of shortening the fall season and the playoffs, among other topics.
Football has been labeled a higher-risk sport because of the degree of physical contact and the close proximity of the players, as well as the large crowds it normally attracts.
Tucker made it clear how vital football is to most of the NCHSAA’s member schools. The idea of having fewer fans or no fans in the stands would greatly impact the finances of athletic programs.
“It would be serious,” Tucker said. “I don’t think there’s any question that football is very important. To not be able to have any fans in the stands would just be really, really tough. We’re not at the point yet where we’re folding up the tent on football for this fall. We are hopeful that we can have at least some fans, but we’ll have to figure out how that plays out.”
Tucker said the association would be able to help alleviate some of the potential financial burdens to schools, but overall, it would still cause great loss. The NCHSAA has already felt a financial impact from the coronavirus with the association taking an 8-10 percent hit.
While the rumor mill has been busy suggesting football could happen in the spring when the situation is hopefully safer in order to make sure the sport is played this year, Tucker suggested that idea currently isn’t being considered, and would be a “last resort.”
“That’s not where we are,” she said. “We don't think it is even wise to begin talking about moving sports seasons right now ... We’re not really entertaining that.”
The traditional start of fall practice takes place Aug. 1, but the association has contingency plans ready if that isn’t the case. If teams aren’t able to practice until Sept. 1, the fall season can remain the same. If it’s mid-September, changes will need to be made.
“Then obviously we would be looking at shortening the regular season,” Tucker said. “It might mean that we would have to look at fewer teams in the playoffs. Nothing is off the table. Anything is possible.”
Tucker said the NCHSAA would be hesitant to push back the scheduled start of winter sports in late-October/early-November, because a full basketball season might allow schools to recoup some of the revenue lost from a shortened football season. She also pointed out that the winter season could be impacted by a rise in COVID-19 cases or an unusually bad flu season.
“It’s our goal to do everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, our coaches and the communities that are represented by our schools,” she said.
The NCHSAA has encouraged athletic programs to prepare for phase two by stockpiling hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, masks, gloves, hand-washing stations, water stations, entrance and exit signs for facilities and materials to mark social-distancing areas. It will be up to each school or a local education agency to fund those purchases.
The NCHSAA suspended spring sports March 13 and postponed the boys and girls basketball state championship games. The association then canceled the rest of spring sports on April 24 and declared basketball co-champions in each classification after Gov. Roy Cooper announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
