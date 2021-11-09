Morehead City to proceed with grant application to study shoreline erosion on Sugarloaf Island

MOREHEAD CITY — With the green light given by the N.C. Department of Public Safety to advance to the application stage, the city will be vying for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to address shoreline erosion on Sugarloaf Island.
Morehead City is applying for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC, grant program offered by FEMA. If awarded, the city intends to use the funds for a study that would look at causes and potential solutions to address shoreline erosion on Sugarloaf, particular on the rapidly vanishing eastern end of the island.
Depending on the recommendations from the study, if approved, Morehead City could then apply for further BRIC funds in a future grant cycle to carry out stabilization recommendations, planning director Sandi Watkins explained during a Morehead City Council workshop Nov. 3, when the topic was discussed.
“This would be a couple-year cycle. This is not applying for the grant to fix the problem at Sugarloaf, but to determine what the issue is first, and then maybe upon that recommendation, carry forward a grant application in a future year to do the work that was proposed,” Ms. Watkins said. “...Apparently, FEMA is more amenable to approving grants where they were involved in the initial grant-writing process.”
The application is due by the end of the month and will be handled by Morehead City’s consulting firm Witt O’Brien’s, which also assisted the city with securing FEMA reimbursements after hurricanes Florence and Dorian. Morehead City will join as a sub-applicant under the NCDPS, which, through the Division of Emergency Management, administers the program at the state level and is the actual applicant to FEMA.
Before it could proceed with an application, the city first had to submit a letter of interest to the NCDPS, which selected 66 projects out of 145 letters of interest. Morehead City submitted a letter of interest for another project, as well – one involving repetitive flood loss properties – but only the Sugarloaf Island proposal was chosen to advance to the next stage.
With full applications due to FEMA in January 2022, the city could find out by next spring if it has been selected for the BRIC program.
Councilman George Ballou brought up Nov. 3 that there have been some preliminary studies of Sugarloaf Island already and he wondered if the FEMA project would be unnecessarily “reinventing the wheel,” especially when the problem seems to be progressing rather quickly.
“Our little island is going away very, very quickly, so that’s the only thing, my concern is kicking this can down the road when maybe...there’s some study and some analysis that’s already been done that we could do in the process of this,” Mr. Ballou said.
Earlier this year, the council submitted an application for a $5,000 grant from N.C. Coastal Federation for a preliminary shoreline stabilization project in partnership with Sandbar Oyster Co., but that has languished due to the recent death of one of the company’s founders, David Cessna. The city has also partnered with an East Carolina University professor on a study of the island, but the council hasn’t taken any further action to advance a solution.
Morehead City manager Ryan Eggleston said by applying for the FEMA program, the city is trying to take a “multi-pronged approach” regarding Sugarloaf Island erosion. He said the hope is Morehead City will gain an advantage if it applies for further federal funding to carry out what will likely be a multi-million-dollar effort.
“(The city is) trying to find someone that can look at multiple approaches that have been recommended through the years, be it the groins or be it the living shoreline, and really try to come up with the recommendation that the town and council endorses,” Mr. Eggleston said. “...That doesn’t mean we can’t explore other avenues, as well, but it’s really trying to look at...what is it that we want to do to stabilize. I think everybody’s in agreeance that it clearly needs stabilizing, it’s just a question of what is that.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.