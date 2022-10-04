CARTERET COUNTY — All three county football teams will be on the road this Friday as conference play continues.
West Carteret (4-2 overall) will be at White Oak, East Carteret (3-3) will be at Jones and Croatan (2-4) will be at Richlands.
Here is a brief look at each team’s matchup:
--------------
The Patriots are coming off a commanding 56-20 win over Dixon (0-6), but they’ll face a much tougher opponent in White Oak (4-1-, 1-0). The Vikings beat Croatan 20-14 on Monday in the teams’ conference opener.
In the MaxPreps.com rankings for the 3A division, West is ranked No. 52 and White Oak No. 58. The two teams have played two common opponents with the same results and similar scores in one game. Both lost to Jacksonville, with West falling 49-3 and White Oak by a 38-6 spread. The Vikings rolled over East 53-14, though, while the Patriots only beat the Mariners 14-13.
West beat White Oak 35-22 last season and has won its last five games against the Vikings.
--------------
The Mariners will be full of confidence on Friday coming off a 29-22 win over Northside-Pinetown. And they won’t face much resistance this week against a Jones (1-5, 1-0) team that has been outscored 243-112 this season.
Jones is a 1A team, ranked No. 63 in its own classification and No. 414 in the state overall. East is ranked No. 73 in the 2A and No. 310 overall, but those numbers will certainly change for the Mariners after the win Monday. East and Jones haven’t played a common opponent this season, but MaxPreps.com has Jones’ strength of schedule rated a minus 42.9 and East’s a minus-21.
East beat Jones 33-14 last year and has won the last seven games against the Trojans. But Jones will be coming off its first win of the season, 48-21 over Lejeune in its conference opener on Thursday.
-------------
The Cougars are on a three-game losing streak, but they’ll have a chance to break that Friday with a visit to Richlands (3-3). They are coming off a 20-14 loss to White Oak, while the Wildcats are coming off a 21-7 win over Swansboro.
The two teams are similarly ranked, Richlands at No. 69 and Croatan at No. 80. They have only played one common opponent, East Duplin. The Cougars lost their game 42-0 and the Wildcats dropped theirs 55-0.
Croatan won last year’s contest with Richlands 14-12. They were both in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference for four years, with Richlands’ last win over the Cougars coming in 2017.
