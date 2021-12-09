funeral1

SHARON WELLS, Morehead City

Sharon Wells, 74, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.

MICHAEL WHALEY, Newport

Michael Whaley, 52, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.

