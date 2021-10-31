Below is a complete list of polling places open Tuesday, Nov. 2:
· Atlantic Beach: Town hall, 1010 W. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach.
· Beaufort No. 1: Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, 601 Mulberry St. in Beaufort.
· Bogue: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 728 Bogue Loop Road in Newport.
· Cape Carteret/Cedar Point: Western Park Community Center, 271 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point.
· Emerald Isle: Recreation center, 7506 Emerald Drive in Emerald Drive in Emerald Isle.
· Indian Beach/Salter Path/Pine Knoll Shores: Town hall, 100 Municipal Circle in Pine Knoll Shores.
· Morehead No. 1: Parks and recreation building, 1600 Fisher St. in Morehead City.
· Morehead No. 2: Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges St. in Morehead City.
· Morehead No. 3: Open Door Baptist Church, 227 Highway 24 in Morehead City.
· Morehead No. 4: Open Door Baptist Church, 227 Highway 24 in Morehead City.
· Newport No. 1: St. James United Methodist Church, 1011 Orange St. in Newport.
· Peletier: Town hall, 1603 Highway 58 in Peletier.
As with all municipal years, only select polling places will be open to welcome voters. Several precincts have been consolidated, including:
· Beaufort No. 2 (Carteret County Schools central office) and North River (East Carteret High School) voters will cast a ballot at Beaufort No. 1 (Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain on Mulberry Street).
· Newport No. 2 (Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church) and Wildwood voters who live in Newport limits (Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center) voters will cast a ballot at Newport No. 1 (St. James United Methodist Church on Orange Street).
· Wildwood voters who live in Morehead City limits (Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center) will vote at Morehead No. 4 (Open Door Baptist Church on Highway 24).
