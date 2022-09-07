EMERALD ISLE — The fourth annual Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament, whether by boat or surf, will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18.
Early bird registration is still open with a chance to win a Yeti Cooler provided by Tractor Country. All paid surf and king mackerel entries received on or before 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 are eligible. The drawing will take place prior to the auction, and anglers do not have to be present to win.
Those choosing to fish by surf can enter for $50 per person. There is no charge for surf juniors (16 and under). Juniors will not be eligible for monetary prizes, but other prizes will be awarded.
For those anglers choosing to fish by boat, entry fees are: king mackerel, $150; Spanish mackerel, $100; king and Spanish mackerel, $250; and king mackerel TWT, $100.
The primary king mack prize structure guarantees at least $5,000 for the winner, and based on at least 50 boats entering, the top prize money could increase to $7,850, followed by $1,875 for second and $1,275 for third.
The primary Spanish mack prize structure is $1,200 for first, $800 for second and $500 for third.
Secondary king mack prize money is $500 each for the top lady angler, junior angler and senior angler.
The king TWT first place prize could be $2,500 winner-take-all payout based on the number of entries.
The surf division prize structure is a guaranteed $1,000 for first, $400 for second and $200 for third.
Species eligible for weigh-in in the surf division include flounder, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, sea mullet and sea trout. Prize placement will be based on the largest single eligible fish weight for each surf entry.
Weigh-ins and the awards banquet will be held at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Ramp.
Registration will open on Sept. 16 starting at 4 p.m.
Electric pregistration is available on the tournament website at https://emeraldislefishingtournament.com/.
Dinner will be available at 6 p.m. with the captains’ meeting to follow at 7. There will be an auction online and live immediately after the captains’ meeting. Fabulous prizes have been donated by local merchants and artists.
As for the tournament itself, lines can go in the water on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 a.m., and the scale will open at 1 p.m. The awards banquet at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Ramp will begin at 6 p.m.
King and Spanish division boats must be acknowledged by the committee boat at the mouth of Archer’s Creek by 4 p.m. Surf division anglers must be in line at the scale by 3 p.m.
Scales will close after all qualified fish have been weighed.
In case of inclement weather, and if the tournament executive committee declares the event postponed, the first rain date has been set the next day, Sunday, Sept. 18.
For more information, check the website https://emeraldislefishingtournament.com/.
