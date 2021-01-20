RICHLANDS — The Croatan girls basketball team won its third straight game Tuesday at Richlands, 41-28.
The Cougars improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with the road victory. They remain even with Heide Trask (3-1), while East Carteret sits a tick back at 3-2, all behind league-leader Southwest Onslow (4-0).
Southwest Onslow has already defeated East Carteret and Croatan, the latter 46-32 on Jan. 8.
Hailey Cousins led the way offensively for the Cougars against Richlands (1-3) with 16 points. Logan Howard scored 11 and Mia Raynor added seven as the scoring leaders.
The Wildcats were led by Mallory Foy with 15 points.
Both teams finished under .500 at the foul line – Croatan shot 4-of-10 (.400) and Richlands 5-of-11 (.455).
The Cougars will host Pender on Friday for their second home contest of the season, following a 65-5 drubbing of Dixon on Jan. 13.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, boys and girls games have often been played at opposite locations this season. Friday will be the first time both Croatan teams will be in the same building for a contest.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan........................ 9 3 17 12-41
Richlands..................... 4 10 7 7-28
CROATAN (41) – Cousins 16, Howard 11, Raynor 7, Hayden 5, Harvey 2.
RICHLANDS (28) – Foy 15, Hamilton 7, Mills 4, Feathers 2.
