The Tag-A-Giant Foundation returned to Morehead City last week, partnering with the Big Rock Foundation to monitor the health of bluefin tunas in Crystal Coast waters.
TAG returned to Morehead City for the first time in 10 years last December. The partnership they formed with Big Rock continued this year when the charity fishing organization provided $55,000 in funding at the end of November.
TAG started its relationship with Morehead City before the program had come to fruition, when founder Dr. Barbara A. Block, a professor at Stanford University, was still doing graduate work at the Duke University Marine Lab in 1981.
Block worked with Big Rock to study the biology of the blue marlin for her Ph.D. In 1996, she started tagging Atlantic bluefin tuna with TAG through Stanford. The program first worked out of Hatteras with Bob Eakes before relocating the jumping-off point to Morehead City.
Seeking partnerships to help the program get off the ground in 1996, TAG utilized “tag” boats, originally the Calcutta captained by John Jenkins and Sensation captained by Dale Britt.
Every winter for almost a decade, the boats worked together to have a tagging “round-up” for two to three weeks. They worked with local recreational fishing boats, acting as traffic controllers, penciling in positions of hooked-up boats and timing the fight so the transfer would ensure healthy releases.
This year, Britt helped with Weldor’s Ark, helping the marine scientists take advantage of the rife tagging opportunities in the county’s coastal waters.
The program deploys electronic tags on the two species of northern bluefin tunas in more than 15 countries. The Atlantic bluefin tuna has been tagged in the United States, Canada, Ireland, United Kingdom, Israel, Spain, Italy, Morocco, France, Croatia and Portugal.
The program’s goal is to build capacity for the research throughout the Atlantic, as well as the sister species of the Atlantic bluefin in the Pacific Ocean. Additionally, its aim is to inspire conservation of bluefin tunas, support scientific research that will inform fisheries management organizations and to preserve and enhance the opportunities of anglers to catch bluefin tuna for sport or their livelihood.
To date, TAG has electronically tagged over 990 bluefin tuna off the state’s waters, and 1,500 more in other locales. The tags allow marine scientists to get a better understanding of how bluefins migrate across ocean basins.
The spatial tagging data is integrated with molecular and geochemistry analytics to piece together the origins of bluefin tuna, giving fisheries managers better metrics to set quotas.
Through the years, the data the team generated helped National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) build models that have been used to manage the bluefin tunas.
Now a resurgence of the fish has been occurring, and the winter fish seems to have returned in ‘taggable’ quantities.
The spatial, temporal data on tuna movements helps build more robust mathematical models on how bluefin tuna use the North Atlantic Ocean and adjacent seas in the Gulf of Mexico and Mediterranean. The program seeks to understand the biomass of each bluefin tuna population and to help maximize their abundance and biodiversity.
When the time comes to actually tag the tunas, anglers and scientists make all attempts to bring the fish aboard the boats in order to get the most accurate measurements, sample the fish for genetics and place the electronic tag properly.
Covering the fish’s eyes to help calm it and irrigating their gills with a salt-water hose, the scientists are able to study a species that rarely come to the surface like marine mammals or whales to breathe.
Scientists are able to take genetic samples, fin clips, to discern from what population the bluefin originates. In this state, many of the fish are from the Mediterranean Sea, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. More recent populations have emerged that represent the fish that are collected off the Crystal Coast.
TAG exists through donors who help sponsor tags. If you are interested in tagging bluefin or sponsoring a tag, visit tagagiant.org to learn more.
