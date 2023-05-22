Most Popular
Articles
- Warrants issued for two men after armed robbery in Atlantic Beach
- Carteret County Public Schools bus involved in accident on N.C. Highway 24
- Deeds filed for Atlantic Beach dunes lead to access dispute
- Salter Path Man arrested on second-degree murder, drug charge
- Organization to host book signing, retirement celebration for longtime principal
- Newport man found guilty of drug trafficking
- Video related to murder of Apex man released by Atlantic Beach police
- Area Death Notices - May 17, 18 & 19
- Former Morehead City and Atlantic Beach Manager Walker looks back on career, eyes future
- County commissioners reject commercial rezoning in residential area
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: “Top 11 Promises” for 2024 (26)
- Commentary: State of Union or collapse of democracy pondered (21)
- EDITORIAL: Drug use intervention challenges perception (14)
- Commentary: Writer’s mistake with Thomas not repeated on Robinson (14)
- AB town hall to get EV charging station, thanks to state funds from settlement with Volkswagen (13)
- Deeds filed for Atlantic Beach dunes lead to access dispute (12)
- EDITORIAL: National Day of Prayer a day of introspection (11)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The dystopian nightmare of vouchers (11)
- EDITORIAL: Opportunity scholarship bill enhances educational choice (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need alternatives (10)
- Morehead City resident authors legislation that would require college students to complete course on government, founding documents (10)
- Meeting held to consider environmental significance of land in Beaufort (9)
- Beaufort housing district amendment fails to pass (9)
- EDITORIAL: Misconceptions inhibit drug addiction solutions (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why are underserved communities denied services? (8)
- School access road expected to alleviate traffic backup on Highway 24 (8)
- Pair facing meth charges in Morehead City, arrested one block from police station (8)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Two sides to every story (8)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Beaufort - plan your future carefully (7)
- Owners of 68-year family farm fear nearby housing development (7)
- Commentary: War machine encourages senseless slaughter (6)
- EDITORIAL: Reforming education needs a clearheaded assessment (6)
- Warrants issued for two men after armed robbery in Atlantic Beach (5)
- EDITORIAL: Tarheels dig in on the Constitution (5)
- Newport Council approves Willis Farm Road rezoning request by 4-1 vote (5)
- EDITORIAL: Down East Library, the final chapter? (5)
- 'Waste of time': Community college transfers derail students (5)
- Emerald Isle residents voice complaints for second month in a row (5)
- Morehead City considers permitting “In-law” dwellings (5)
- Newport council holds special meeting ahead of rezoning public hearing today (4)
- Carteret County’s growing TikTok and social media star is all because of his cats (4)
- North Carolina governor makes last-minute plea to block new abortion limits (4)
- County beach commission gets briefing on search for sand for future nourishment projects (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No legal reason to close our library (2)
- Bicyclists injured in accident Saturday in Emerald Isle’s Bike the Banks (2)
- Stormwater solutions must meet town plan (2)
- Law enforcement collects 294 pounds of unused prescription drugs (2)
- EDITORIAL: Coordinated land planning creates sustainable growth (2)
- Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: 'Let’s finish this job' (2)
- North Carolina Republicans unveil new abortion restrictions (2)
- N. Carolina justices hand GOP big wins with election rulings (1)
- Atlantic Beach Council delays action to apply for state grant for long-planned major boardwalk project (1)
- County staff presents $124 million 2023-34 budget to commissioners and public (1)
- N.C. Coastal Reserve seeks members for local advisory committees (1)
- 300 nabbed in global crackdown on dark web drug marketplace (1)
- Atlantic Beach Championship proves a success; nearly 80 wrestlers take part in first tournament (1)
- Congressman Murphy and staff continue tradition of spring clean event (1)
- Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run (1)
- Commissioners urge caution in Beaufort's Affordable Housing zoning district proposal (1)
- Brian Hahn, 33; service May 24 (1)
- Cedar Point commissioners receive proposed $1.4 million budget with no tax increase (1)
- Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges (1)
- STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (1)
- County commissioners pay special visit to North River Fire Department in regard to redistricting issue (1)
- Volunteers clean up 2,500 pounds of Carteret County litter (1)
- North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Morgan, of New Bern, won't seek reelection next year (1)
- County Consolidated Human Services Board to meet (1)
- Principals complete leadership program (1)
- Disabled resident and advocate for better disability accesses, expresses concerns at Beaufort Courthouse (1)
- North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law (1)
- Richlands police officer charged with child porn (1)
- Program educates high school freshmen on dangers of drug misuse, fentanyl (1)
- Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England (1)
- Being forced to release more fish; anglers deal with another week of weather fluctuations (1)
- COMMENTARY - It’s time to eliminate the Coastal Resources Commission (1)
- How one North Carolina lawmaker's defection from the Democratic Party upended abortion protections (1)
- Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured (1)
- Banning gun sales to young American adults under 21 is unconstitutional, judge rules (1)
- Webb ruled out of Monster Energy Supercross season; county native suffers concussion (1)
- Video related to murder of Apex man released by Atlantic Beach police (1)
- Congress eyes work rules for millions covered by Medicaid (1)
- N. Carolina GOP seeks big private school voucher expansion (1)
- Community comes together with Warstler for The Walk for Fentanyl Awareness (1)
- Broad Street’s look to change (1)
- County commissioners reject commercial rezoning in residential area (1)
- Inflation’s toll on EOC severe (1)
- Vending machines are the latest tool for fighting opioid overdoses (1)
- Bill aiming to tackle abandoned boats passes in NC Senate (1)
- Salter Path Man arrested on second-degree murder, drug charge (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Closing a library? (1)
- State audit finds more than $200K as potential 'misuse' by Broad & Gales Creek EMS Department in 2021, sheriff’s office investigating (1)
- Local journalism is vital to our communities (1)
- Cedar Point loses longtime former mayor and businessman Redfearn (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.