WHITEVILLE — East Carteret earned a 6-3 victory over Whiteville on Wednesday in the first round of the 2A boys tennis dual-team state playoffs.
The No. 11 seed Mariners improved to 3-4 and will next take on No. 3 Washington (15-0) in the second round on Monday,
East won four of the singles matches and two of the doubles against the Wolfpack (5-4).
The doubles matches went down to the wire.
Logan Pilcher and Wyatt Nowacek got by Maddox Soles and Seth Jackson 7-5 in the No. 1 match, while Evan Fullwood and Greg McCoy outlasted Ben Ransom and Trett Walker in the No. 2 match by a 9-7 score.
Fullwood defeated Jackson 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match, and McCoy took a 6-2, 6-3 win over Ransom at No. 3.
Nowaceck captured a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Walker at No. 4, and Ayden Guthrie gained a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ethan Cox in the No. 6 singles contest.
Here are results of the match:
East Carteret 6, Whiteville 3
Singles
No. 1: Maddox Soles (W) def. Logan Pilcher (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Evan Fullwood (EC) def. Seth Jackson (W), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3: Greg McCoy (EC) def. Ben Ransom (W), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 4: Wyatt Nowacek (EC) def. Trett Walker (W), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 5: Darian Montgomery (W) def. Gardner Gooch (EC), 7-5, 7-6.
No. 6: Ayden Guthrie (EC) def. Ethan Cox (W), 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Logan Pilcher/Wyatt Nowacek (EC) def. Maddox Soles/Seth Jackson (W), 7-5.
No. 2: Evan Fullwood/Greg McCoy (EC) def. Ben Ransom/Trett Walker (W), 9-7.
No. 3: Darian Montgomery/Ethan Cox (W) def. Gardner Gooch/Ayden Guthrie (EC), 8-5.
