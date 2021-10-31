Below is a list of 2021 municipal races. The symbol (i) denotes an incumbent candidates.
Atlantic Beach mayor (one seat):
· A.B. (Trace) Cooper III (i)
Atlantic Beach council (five seats):
· Harry Archer (i)
· Joey Dean
· Danny Navey (i)
· Joseph (Joey) Starling
· Austin Waters (i)
Beaufort mayor (one seat):
· Sharon Harker
· John Mattson
Beaufort commission (two seats):
· Melvin Cooper
· Charles Steven McDonald (i)
· Bucky Oliver
· Heather Poling
· Jordan Sinclair
· Bob Terwilliger
Bogue mayor (one seat):
· Robert O’Chat (i)
Bogue council (two seats):
· John Dale
· David Padgett (i)
· Charles A. Wilton (i)
Cape Carteret commission (three seats):
· Steve Martin (i)
· David Monroe
· Charlie Morgan
· John P. Ritchie
· Cameron Watts
· Sarah Wax
Cedar Point commission (three seats):
· Pamela Castellano (i)
· John Nash (i)
· Joshua Reilly
Emerald Isle mayor (one seat):
· Jason Holland
· Doug Starcke
Emerald Isle commission (three seats):
· Candace Cooley (i)
· Josh Sawyer
· Travis Speight
· Mark Taylor (i)
· Jamie L. Vogel
· Jeff Ward
Indian Beach commission (three seats):
· Kelly Arnett
· Randall T. Bentley
· Michael Luther (i)
· Lilla A. Wieseler
Pine Knoll Shores mayor (one seat):
· John R. Brodman (i)
Pine Knoll Shores commission (three seats):
· Larry Corsello (i)
· Robert Cox
· Alicia Kramer Durham (i)
· Bill Knecht (i)
Morehead City mayor (one seat):
· Jerry Jones (i)
Morehead City council (two seats):
· George W. Ballou (i)
· Ker McCann (i)
· Harvey Walker
Newport mayor (one seat):
· Dennis R. Barber (i)
Newport council (two seats):
· Bob Benedict (i)
· Mark D. Eadie (i)
Newport council, unexpired term (one seat):
· Rhonda Shinn (i)
Peletier commission (three seats):
· Alice Holmes Dunn (i)
· Steven Overby
· Tim Quinn
· Larry Rhue (i)
· Dan Taylor (i)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.