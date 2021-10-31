Below is a list of 2021 municipal races. The symbol (i) denotes an incumbent candidates.

 

Atlantic Beach mayor (one seat):

·     A.B. (Trace) Cooper III (i)

 

Atlantic Beach council (five seats):

·     Harry Archer (i)

·     Joey Dean

·     Danny Navey (i)

·     Joseph (Joey) Starling

·     Austin Waters (i)

 

Beaufort mayor (one seat):

·     Sharon Harker

·     John Mattson

 

Beaufort commission (two seats):

·     Melvin Cooper

·     Charles Steven McDonald (i)

·     Bucky Oliver

·     Heather Poling

·     Jordan Sinclair

·     Bob Terwilliger

 

Bogue mayor (one seat):

·     Robert O’Chat (i)

 

Bogue council (two seats):

·     John Dale

·     David Padgett (i)

·     Charles A. Wilton (i)

 

Cape Carteret commission (three seats):

·     Steve Martin (i)

·     David Monroe

·     Charlie Morgan

·     John P. Ritchie

·     Cameron Watts

·     Sarah Wax

 

Cedar Point commission (three seats):

·     Pamela Castellano (i)

·     John Nash (i)

·     Joshua Reilly

 

Emerald Isle mayor (one seat):

·     Jason Holland

·     Doug Starcke

 

Emerald Isle commission (three seats):

·     Candace Cooley (i)

·     Josh Sawyer

·     Travis Speight

·     Mark Taylor (i)

·     Jamie L. Vogel

·     Jeff Ward

 

Indian Beach commission (three seats):

·     Kelly Arnett

·     Randall T. Bentley

·     Michael Luther (i)

·     Lilla A. Wieseler

 

Pine Knoll Shores mayor (one seat):

·     John R. Brodman (i)

 

Pine Knoll Shores commission (three seats):

·     Larry Corsello (i)

·     Robert Cox

·     Alicia Kramer Durham (i)

·     Bill Knecht (i)

 

Morehead City mayor (one seat):

·     Jerry Jones (i)

 

Morehead City council (two seats):

·     George W. Ballou (i)

·     Ker McCann (i)

·     Harvey Walker

 

Newport mayor (one seat):

·     Dennis R. Barber (i)

 

Newport council (two seats):

·     Bob Benedict (i)

·     Mark D. Eadie (i)

 

Newport council, unexpired term (one seat):

·     Rhonda Shinn (i)

 

Peletier commission (three seats):

·     Alice Holmes Dunn (i)

·     Steven Overby

·     Tim Quinn

·     Larry Rhue (i)

·     Dan Taylor (i)

