CAPE CARTERET — The GYM @ Cape Carteret is investing in local athletes.
Swim teams from Croatan and Swansboro high schools received $500 from The GYM on Dec. 15. The teams use the gym pool for practices and conditioning training. Gym owner Deanna McElmon and staff believe in putting back into the community to promote health and wellness.
“What better investment can you make than to invest in someone's health?” said McElmon. “It is important to foster sports that young people can do their entire lives.”
