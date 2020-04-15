CAPE CARTERET — Regulars at The GYM Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness aren’t missing a beat when it comes to their daily fitness.
The gym is offering online classes with interactive elements to suit the current stay-at-home order issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A timely investment in an online overhaul of the facility shortly before the quarantine left the health club in a good position to meet the needs of its clients virtually.
“We were updating our website in January and shot new videos for the gym,” owner Deanna McElmon said. “Then we started doing an indoor triathlon in February with a strong social media campaign, and it was really successful. When the classes were canceled, we already had experience shooting a video and posting it for others to track, so we were able to turn to that to keep everyone engaged.”
Classes are offered daily, Monday to Saturday, including two on Wednesday and Thursday. They are on a fixed schedule, offering a Functional Fitness class, Tabata, Silver Sneakers, Bodyweight, Kickboxing, Tai Chi, a multi-faceted Power Hour session and a Viewer’s Choice session on Saturday, determined by social media voting throughout the week.
The classes are available via the gym’s web page and its Facebook page, arranged as recurring Facebook events that are often live and then the recordings left up for latecomers.
The social media facelift is the work of Jessica Boyd, an employee of the health club and a co-creator for Diaz Media Marketing with fiancée Dustin Diaz.
“When the shutdowns started happening, I knew we needed to make this leap and start offering live classes,” Boyd said. “Regular classes had already stopped, and we wanted to continue offering what we could in any way we could. We were incorporating small elements before, but when the quarantines started happening, I was able to turn my full concentration to this. It has gone smoothly so far.”
McElmon added, “It kind of all fell into place. She came on to the staff recently, and we started small parts of this process in late February. We have such a large group of people that is dedicated to exercising and doing it together, and we’re happy we can provide that.”
As for the classes themselves, while many of them resemble their in-person counterparts at the gym, they have also been slightly adjusted to accommodate non-members and are offered for free.
“It’s not a secret group. It’s a community-minded project,” Boyd said. “They can see what the class looks like, and hopefully when the quarantine lifts, we’ll have some new signups. The most popular one right now is the Silver Sneakers class. A lot of our older regulars are stuck at home, but they are pretty familiar with Facebook and are easily able to participate virtually.”
The classes are adjusted in difficulty level in hopes of getting more people involved and staying active during a mobility-limiting quarantine.
“We can all run hard classes, but our goal during this period was to be able to have anyone tune in and be able to get something out of it,” trainer Macie Chambers said. “No matter what your level is, you can still work out. We have more time, and even though our mental side is not as focused because we’re stressed, we can engage our physical side and get the benefits that come with that.”
The classes are also primarily geared toward body-only exercises or sometimes with a common household item.
“A lot of people don’t have equipment,” Chambers said. “A week ago, we were using towels to exercise. We’d never done that before, so it was kind of funny to see how sore we were afterwards. Turns out, using a towel with certain exercises makes for a pretty good workout.”
Chambers echoed McElmon’s thoughts about the health club’s members seeking out a routine sense of community.
“We’re all familiar faces, and I think people are longing for that sense of community in whatever ways they can get it,” she said. “Some people are just tuning in and watching. We’re encouraging anybody that wants to exercise with a group to join us. Tell your friends. We had someone last week tune in from Texas. She was a sister of one of our regulars. You can come try a class, get a good workout and a laugh out of it. It gets hilarious, because there’s not a whole lot of structure to it yet. We all feel like teenagers again.”
When the quarantine is lifted and life recontinues as normal, there is no doubt elements of the shutdowns will be retained, and The GYM will be no exception.
“I don’t think this will stop when the quarantine is lifted,” Chambers said. “There are too many scenarios in which it could be helpful. If I go on vacation and I’m the only one who teaches a specific class, instead of canceling it or adjusting it, we can run a virtual class. No matter what happens, there are definitely pieces of this that will remain in the future.”
The health club will try its hand at a part-virtual, part-physical race on June 13, dubbed the Run for Heroes (COVID-19) event. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite COVID-19 heroes – such as doctors, nurses, first responders, teachers, grocery store workers and waste workers. The race will raise money for restaurant gift certificates to give to workers at Carteret Health Care.
The virtual race, which will rely on self-reported times, will consist of a 1-mile, 5K and 8K. The physical race, if in accordance with state guidelines at that time, will start racers in waves to enforce social distancing and will consist of 1-mile and 3.5-mile races down Taylor Notion Road in Cape Carteret.
