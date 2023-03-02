SWANSBORO - A Swansboro man accepted a plea that could incarcerate him up to more than 15 years.
William Jerry Simpson, 50, of Pirates Cove Drive in Swansboro pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree forcible rape in Onslow County Superior Court on Feb. 21, 2023, before Superior Court Judge Bob Cherry of Carteret County and was sentenced to an active sentence of a minimum of 108 months and a maximum of 190 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. The Court imposed a permanent no contact order between the defendant and the victim in this case, and the defendant will be required to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years following his release from prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Caroline Fountain.
According to 5th Prosecutorial Distric Attorney Ernie Lee, “State’s evidence showed that on June 23, 2021, the Swansboro Police Department received a report of an attempted rape at a town home complex in Swansboro,” Lee stated in a press release. “The victim told law enforcement that the defendant, who lived in a neighboring town home, knocked on her door, and when she opened it, he let himself in. He presented the victim with an ice cream cake, and told her that she should put it in her freezer. While the victim was in the kitchen, the defendant locked the door of the residence. As the victim returned from her kitchen, the defendant charged at her with a large kitchen knife in his hand, physically assaulted her, and demanded that she engage in sexual intercourse with him. The victim was able to fight the defendant off, and eventually convinced the defendant to leave her residence. The defendant took the knife and left the victim’s residence.”
When law enforcement arrived, they went to the defendant’s residence. The defendant’s hand was bleeding, and a bloody knife was recovered from his kitchen. Blood was also located in the victim’s residence which matched the defendant’s DNA. The defendant told officers that he had hurt someone.
Lee stated the two parties knew each other—as neighbors-- and that in the months leading up to the incident, the defendant would periodically show up at her residence and ask her how she was doing. On June 5, 2021, the defendant also left a note in the victim’s screen door expressing his desire to take her on a date, which she declined, Lee wrote.
The Swansboro Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office worked together to investigate and prosecute this case. Swansboro Police Department Detective Jeremy McNeil was the lead detective on the case
Lee recognized the efforts of the victim to help put Simpson behind bars. “We appreciate the victim coming forward in this case and being willing to testify in court if required. Her courage in reporting this incident to law enforcement helped remove a very dangerous individual from Onslow County,” Lee stated.
