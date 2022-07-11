Focusing on putting client relationships first, Financial Advisors Jim Kraft and Lupton Haigler have continued building a business started by Jim Kraft Sr. in 1984.
“We pride ourselves on going beyond the traditional scope of simply setting up a portfolio for a client; it’s looking at the big picture and helping them come up with a strategy that will benefit them in the long run,” Kraft said.
The group has a plethora of experience in the financial services industry, with Kraft serving as a Financial Advisor for 32 years and Haigler having over 17 years of experience in the industry, including serving as an equity risk analyst during the 2008 financial crisis and as an institutional municipal bond trader in subsequent years.
The Kraft Haigler Group has deep roots in Morehead City, with both Kraft and Haigler growing up in the area. The group started when Kraft and his father opened an office for their previous firm in Morehead City in 1999. In 2004, Ted Haigler joined the office and now, presently, following the retirement of Jim Sr. and Ted, Jim and Lupton run the practice.
This multigenerational nature of the business has extended to the way they serve and advise their clients.
“Our history is very meaningful to us. We are proud to stand behind the fact that we’ve maintained a local business and meaningful relationships through multiple generations,” Haigler said.
Last July, Kraft and Haigler moved their practice by joining Janney, a financial services firm with roots tracing back to 1832 and a mission to offer the highest standard of success in financial relationships.
The decision has done nothing but benefit Kraft, Haigler, and their clients.
“We were unprepared for how much more time we would have to devote to our clients given the support, the technology, and the policies provided by Janney and the Janney platform. More importantly, we were humbled by the support we received from our clients through the move,” Kraft said.
As a privately held firm, Janney’s sole focus is on the client. Additionally, the firm is small enough to provide individual client support and large enough to offer a comprehensive wealth management platform.
This balance of resources and personalized attention to clients was a perfect fit for what The Kraft Haigler Group was already doing in Carteret County for over 20 years.
“We saw Janney as the best fit for our clients. The firm is small enough to provide customized service but big enough to provide a full platform for our clients,” Kraft said. “We saw a lot of the culture at Janney that was in line with a lot of the culture and heritage of our practice.”
Janney ranks as a top-tier, full-range firm, providing financial services, investment banking, and municipal and public finance services. However, like The Kraft Haigler Group, their primary business is helping individuals and their families grow, manage, protect, and transfer their wealth.
Now, as Kraft and Haigler approach their first anniversary with the firm, they can look toward the future with promise while never forgetting the roots of their business.
“We strive to make life easier for our clients by providing personal, customized, and practical financial planning,” Haigler said. “The team’s experience combined with Janney’s platform, history, and resources has only benefitted our clients and our ability to provide them with a level of service nobody else can offer.”
The Kraft Haigler Group is located at 4252 Arendell Street, Suite J, Morehead City, NC. The team can be reached at 252-648-7910 or by visiting their website at www.krafthaigler.com.
For more information about Janney, please see Janney’s Relationship Summary (Form CRS) at www.janney.com/crs which details all material facts about the scope and terms of our relationship with you and any potential conflicts of interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.