Thursday:
Morehead City
Trunk or Treat- 5:30-7 Parks and Rec, 1600 Fisher Street- Free
Friday:
Beaufort
Myths and Legends : 11 a.m. N.C. Maritime Museum- “ Myths and Legends:- Free
Boo-Fort Halloween- Gallants Channel Annex- Trunk or Treat 4-6 p.m. Free
“Night of the Living Dead” movie- Gallents Channel Annex- 6:30 p.m. Free
Haunted hayride- Gallants Channel Annex- 4- 6 p.m. $5-
Newport
Halloween Carnival- Croatan Ridge Nursing Center- 4- 5:30 Free
Saturday
Atlantic Beach
Trunk or Treat- Atlantic Beach Community Park- 6-8 p.m. Free
Pine Knoll Shores
Halloween Celebration- Brock Basin, Oakleaf Driven – Free
Sunday
Morehead City
Fall Festival- Morehead Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St. – 2-4 p.m. – Free
Newport
Trunk or Treat- Newport Baptist Church, 312 Chatham St. – 5 -7 p.m.- Free
Halloween Hootenanny- Newport Little League Field- 6-9 p.m. Free
