BEAUFORT — In a follow-up to Monday's stay-at-home proclamation, the town of Beaufort offered the following guidelines.
Residents can:
- Go to work if they are providing essential services as defined by the proclamation or going to work outside of town limits
- Go to the grocery, convenience or hardware store
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Go to medical appointments
- Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise
- Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
Residents are ordered not to:
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions provided by the facility
