One of the great summer baits for all munchers and crunchers, is the lowly mole crab or sand fleas, aka Emerita talpoida.
Although neither a pesky flea nor a relation to the backyard subterranean ground mole, the sand flea or mole crab, as it is also known, is a wonderful free and natural bait for red and black drum, sea mullet, croakers, pompano, sheepshead, and yes, even a flounder or two have been noted to bite on them. These small, oval-shaped burrowing crustaceans pose no threat to humans. Found along the entire Atlantic Seaboard, sand fleas dig within the wet sand or swash area of the intertidal zone near the high tide line to avoid predatory fishy pursuits. This does, however, leave them vulnerable to the many shore birds and ghost crabs that also feast on them.
The orange eggs found on a female mole crab’s underside at certain times make the crabs especially appealing and appetizing to fish and birds. This occurs in the spring mating season. Their lives begin as free-swimming larvae and can be washed out many miles offshore. After their first molt, they seek a sandy bottom along our beaches where they have a relatively short existence of summer, winter and another summer. I always wondered where do they go in the winter. Apparently, they go beyond the low-tide zone and pass the cold months buried in low-lying sandbars in the deeper water, maybe 5 to 10 feet in depth, and return in the spring.
Sand fleas are herbivores feeding on the plentiful phytoplankton in the surf, being most active at night. The sand fleas are like little Sisyphus, pushed out of the sand each wave cycle and digging back in, again and again and again… Because of this repetitive action, you can identify an area occupied by the sand fleas by looking for areas of disturbed sand – “sand bubbles” or the “Vs” – they form in the sand along the swatch zone of the surf as the waves retreat. Most sand fleas are from one-quarter inch to about an inch, with the female of the species being about twice the size of the smaller males, and they occur in colonies of hundreds or thousands.
Catching them is relatively easy as long as you can see where they are. Digging them up by hand has traditionally been a children’s job, whereas many adults use a rake with a basket on the end to collect the critters and allowing the sand to wash out. They can be stored in damp sand for long periods of time, but as waste builds up, needs to be rinsed out. For the off-season, the mole crabs can be par-boiled while they are still plentiful and frozen for the late fall, winter or early spring. Par-boiling turns them a bright orange and makes them a great off-season bait.
For bait, most anglers hook the mole crabs on standard two-hook bottom rigs. Should I hook them from the inside out or vise-versa? I’ve seen “experts” use both approaches. I usually hook them from the outside into the meat of the body, while others prefer from the inside out through the shell. The choice is yours. Most use a No. 4 long-shank hook, while others prefer a small circle hook, about the size of the sand flea. Right now, sea mullet, black drum, sheepshead and pompano are hitting these baits.
So, give it a try.
We have had another up-and-down weather week with the wind and rain. I got nearly two inches and temperature fluctuations from the 80s to a north-winded cold front. The dirty water has finally cleared up, but the fishing remains spotty along the beach and piers.
When the weather cooperated, the bonito bite has remained hot-hot-hot, along with Spanish mackerel and bluefish, from snappers to choppers and plenty of citation gray trout around Cape Lookout and the nearshore reefs and rocks. This has been an excellent year for the Atlantic bonito, and the gray trout have been plentiful and big.
From the beach, it seems that Fort Macon is still the beach of choice with limits of Spanish and blues. And guess what? There are plenty of flounder around too, just still out of season, whenever that might be! By the way, I did catch a short flounder tossing a plastic shrimp in one of our local Highway 24 creeks over the weekend. The creek was full of mullet baits but little else, not even birds as I worked the early rising tide.
In regard to sand fleas and pompano, the Topsail surf has produced a steady bite of pompano on sand fleas, and did you see the 20-inch, 5-pound pompano caught on Ocracoke? Sand fleas was also the bait of success for that citation pompano.
The inside speck action and red drum catches are holding up from the New River to the Neuse with still a great topwater trout bite going on. I don’t know if just more people are using topwater baits or what, but the action is excellent as we are into the spawning season for the spotted sea trout.
Then there are the cobia. It looks like a great season with fish weighing in regularly, some up to 70 pounds. There had been lots of menhaden schools around the beach, although I haven’t seen any the last couple days. There was even a 24-pound cobia landed from Oceanana Pier over the weekend by an angler tossing a GotCha plug for Spanish. Nice by-catch!
Now for the fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier reports Spanish and chopper blues, a few mullet, pigs, puffers and pompano, along with that 24-pound cobia on a GotCha plug.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a slow week with Spanish and blues highlighting action early and late in the day with only pigs and pins on the bottom rigs during the day. They are stuck on one king and zero cobias so far this season. I also finally noticed scattered sand fleas by the pier.
Seaview Pier reports Spanish and blues and a mix of bottom dwellers, black drum, mullet pompano and croakers.
Surf City Pier reports ditto on Spanish and blues, along with a few sea mullet and plenty of catch-and-release flounder.
Jolly Roger Pier reports Spanish and blues like everyone, and their first king last Wednesday, May 17, weighing in at 33 pounds.
Check out the two articles below. The first one is about the problem of houses sinking into the ocean along the upper Outer Banks, and the second deals with the proposed dredging of the area around the Cape Lookout Lighthouse and boat channels. They have been neglected for decades, causing havoc for boat traffic, including the ferries, and in addition, the beach around the famed lighthouse is eroding.
Buying out threatened oceanfront homes is not a crazy idea: https://coastalreview.org/2023/05/buying-out-threatened-oceanfront-homes-is-not-a-crazy-idea/.
Park service seeks 10-year dredge, beach sand permit: https://coastalreview.org/2023/05/park-service-seeks-10-year-dredge-beach-sand-permit/.
