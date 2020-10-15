Carteret County adds 29 COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 29 COVID-19 cases to its count Thursday afternoon, bringing the overall total to 1,101 since March.
County officials reported 177 cases are considered active, while 913 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The county’s 11th death, the fifth in about three weeks, occurred Tuesday.
Nine people are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for management of COVID-19 symptoms as of Thursday afternoon, down from 12 Wednesday. The Carteret County public school system has not reported any cases connected to the schools in several days.
Health providers have conducted 11,213 known COVID-19 tests, with 202 pending results Thursday.
