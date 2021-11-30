Following is a list of recipients from the Big Rock Foundation Inc. charitable giving program for 2021:
- Austin Veterinary Outreach: $10,000.
- Autism Society: $10,000.
- Beaufort Middle School: $77,000.
- Bridge Downeast: $40,000.
- Broad and Gales Creek Community: $23,000.
- Carteret Community College Foundation: $100,000.
- Carteret County Public School Foundation: $200,000.
- East Carteret High School wrestling program: $25,000.
- Family Promise of Carteret County: $48,000.
- Gramercy Christian School: $30,000.
- Hope Is Alive Ministries: $25,000.
- Hunt of Lifetime: $14,000.
- Make a Wish: $15,000.
- N.C. State University: $21,500.
- Town of Morehead City: $72,000.
- Tag A Giant - Ocean Foundation: $55,000.
- Tip of the Spear: $50,000.
- Atlantic Beach Sea Turtle Project: $20,000.
- First Baptist Church In Memory Of program: $5,000.
- Big Rock Fall Ball: $3,000.
- Boy Scouts - East Carolina Council: $7,500.
- Broad Street Clinic: $7,500.
- History Place: $7,500.
- Hope Mission of Carteret County: $7,500.
- Martha's Mission Cupboard: $7,500.
- N.C. State University research: $10,000.
- N.C. Symphony: $17,000.
- Station Club Enterprises: $7,500.
- Take a Kid Fishing: $7,500.
- Kelly Wagner Lady Anglers Tournament donation to Carteret Health Care: $25,000.
- Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament donation to Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains, 25,000.
- Board Member Discretionary fund: $27,000.
