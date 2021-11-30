Following is a list of recipients from the Big Rock Foundation Inc. charitable giving program for 2021:

  • Austin Veterinary Outreach: $10,000.
  • Autism Society: $10,000.
  • Beaufort Middle School: $77,000.
  • Bridge Downeast: $40,000.
  • Broad and Gales Creek Community: $23,000.
  • Carteret Community College Foundation: $100,000.
  • Carteret County Public School Foundation: $200,000.
  • East Carteret High School wrestling program: $25,000.
  • Family Promise of Carteret County: $48,000.
  • Gramercy Christian School: $30,000.
  • Hope Is Alive Ministries: $25,000.
  • Hunt of Lifetime: $14,000.
  • Make a Wish: $15,000.
  • N.C. State University: $21,500.
  • Town of Morehead City: $72,000.
  • Tag A Giant - Ocean Foundation: $55,000.
  • Tip of the Spear: $50,000.
  • Atlantic Beach Sea Turtle Project: $20,000.
  • First Baptist Church In Memory Of program: $5,000.
  • Big Rock Fall Ball: $3,000.
  • Boy Scouts - East Carolina Council: $7,500.
  • Broad Street Clinic: $7,500.
  • History Place: $7,500.
  • Hope Mission of Carteret County: $7,500.
  • Martha's Mission Cupboard: $7,500.
  • N.C. State University research: $10,000.
  • N.C. Symphony: $17,000.
  • Station Club Enterprises: $7,500.
  • Take a Kid Fishing: $7,500.
  • Kelly Wagner Lady Anglers Tournament donation to Carteret Health Care: $25,000.
  • Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament donation to Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains, 25,000.
  • Board Member Discretionary fund: $27,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.