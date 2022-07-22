Six Morehead City Marlins just got plucked by the MLB this week, the most ever by the franchise during a single season from that current team.
Three – Matt Hickey (Tarleton State), Garrett McGowen (Pittsburgh State) and Chris Santiago (St. Mary’s College) – were part of a group of 38 Coastal Plain League players taken in the 2022 MLB Draft.
The Kansas City Royals’ ninth overall selection of Peninsula Pilots outfielder Gavin Cross (Virginia Tech) made it seven straight years a CPL player has been selected in the first round.
The Savannah Bananas and the Pilots each had seven drafted alums in the draft.
The trio gives the Marlins 73 total draftees since coming onto the scene in 2010. Their predecessor, the New Bern River Rats, also had 19 draftees. Before this season, Morehead City’s most recent draftee was Johnathan Lavallee in 2021 who was drafted in the 16th round by the Minnesota Twins.
Seven Marlins have made it all the way to the majors. The most recent players are Matthew Batten of the 2016 team and Cal Quantrill from the 2014 squad. Batten was drafted in 2017 by the San Diego Padres and made his major league debut three weeks ago. Quantrill became the highest-drafted former Marlin when he was taken No. 8 overall by the Padres in 2016. He now pitches for the Cleveland Guardians.
Chris Taylor, 2010 outfielder for the Fish, was drafted in 2012 by the Seattle Mariners and now plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He became the first former Marlin to be named to an MLB All-Star team last summer. Shawn Armstrong of the 2010 and 2011 teams was drafted in 2011 by the Cleveland Indians and currently pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Pitcher Jerry Vasto from the 2013 squad was drafted in 2014 by the Colorado Rockies and is currently a free agent.
Per a database provided by the Marlins on their website, Stanford has provided the team with the most draftees with nine total. The MLB teams most likely to draft a Marlin are the Philadelphia Phillies and the Mariners who have selected seven apiece. The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted six former players.
There were nine former Marlins drafted in the 2019 Draft, five in 2018, 12 in 2017, eight in 2016, eight in 2015, 11 in 2014, five in 2013, four in 2012, seven in 2011 and four in 2010.
A handful of recent Marlins are close to reaching a majors debut in the next few years. Nick Podkul of the 2017 team was drafted in 2018 by the Toronto Blue Jays, and he’s already playing Triple-A ball with affiliate Buffalo Bisons.
Three recent former players are playing Double-A ball after getting drafted in 2019. Sawyer Gipson is playing for the Twins affiliate Wichita Wind Surge, Will Matthiessen is playing for Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate Altoona Curve, and Anthony Veneziano is with the Kansas City Royals affiliate Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.