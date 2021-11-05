According to the documentation provided on draft Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries website, the division’s recommendations include prohibiting shrimp trawling in multiple areas in Carteret County. The areas listed are:
- Neuse River
- West Bay
- Core Sound and its tributaries, excepting mechanical clam harvesting areas
- North River and its tributaries, excepting MCHAs
- Back Sound and its tributaries
- Newport River and its tributaries, excepting its MCHA and the waters north and west between the MCHA and the trawl net prohibited area
- Bogue Sound and its tributaries, excepting the Intracoastal Waterway
- White Oak River and its tributaries
Carteret County lies in the DMF’s central management region. According to the division’s documentation, the proposed closures will result in 68,919 acres closing to shrimp trawling in this region; it also says this region produced 476,296 pounds of shrimp on average per year from 2010-2019, valued at $696,000 per year with 119 shrimpers participating.
The DMF recommendations also include the following:
- Close crab spawning sanctuaries and special secondary nursery areas to shrimp trawling statewide; a total of 29,541 acres.
- Change all special secondary nursery areas to permanent secondary nursery areas.
- Use targeted closures to protect critical habitat and reduce bycatch.
- Implement additional headrope restrictions where needed to resolve user conflicts.
- Allow non-trawl net gear to harvest shrimp in areas closed to trawling.
- Eliminate the four-quart head-on/two-quart head-off recreational cast net creel limit in areas closed to taking shrimp.
- Investigate creating a long-term shrimp trawl observer program.
- Collaborate with the commercial fishing industry through workgroups on gear modifications.
