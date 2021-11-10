BEAUFORT — Below is a list of final results from the Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, municipal elections after canvass. All results are reported from the Carteret County Board of Elections.
Winners of each race are bolded, and the symbol (i) denotes incumbents.
Atlantic Beach mayor (one seat):
· A.B. (Trace) Cooper III (i): 213, 96.82%
· Write-in: 7, 3.18%
Atlantic Beach council (five seats):
· Austin Waters (i): 204, 23.23%
· Danny Navey (i): 199, 22.67%
· Joey Dean: 161, 18.34%
· Joseph (Joey) Starling: 161, 18.34%
· Harry Archer (i): 128, 14.58%
· Write-in: 25, 2.85%
Beaufort mayor (one seat):
· Sharon Harker: 944, 73.81%
· John Mattson: 331, 25.88%
· Write-in: 4, 0.31%
Beaufort commission (two seats):
· Bucky Oliver: 564, 23.82%
· Melvin Cooper: 551, 23.27%
· Charles Steven McDonald (i): 324, 13.68%
· Bob Terwilliger: 469, 19.81%
· Jordan Sinclair: 307, 12.96%
· Heather Poling: 150, 6.33%
· Write-in: 3, 0.13%
Bogue mayor (one seat):
· Robert O’Chat (i): 45, 97.83%
· Write-in: 1, 2.17%
Bogue council (two seats):
· David Padgett (i): 37, 42.05%
· Charles A. Wilton (i): 31, 35.23%
· John Dale: 20, 22.73%
Cape Carteret commission (three seats):
· Charlie Morgan: 297, 17.96%
· Steve Martin (i): 292, 17.65%
· Cameron Watts: 292, 17.65%
· John P. Ritchie: 277, 16.75%
· Sarah Wax: 254, 15.36%
· David Monroe: 241, 14.57%
· Write-in: 1, 0.06%
Cedar Point commission (three seats):
· John Nash (i): 100, 34.36%
· Joshua Reilly: 93, 31.96%
· Pamela Castellano (i): 92, 31.62%
· Write-in: 6, 2.06%
Emerald Isle mayor (one seat):
· Jason Holland: 796, 57.47%
· Doug Starcke: 564, 40.72%
· Write-in: 25, 1.81%
Emerald Isle commission (three seats):
· Candace Dooley (i): 966, 24.99%
· Mark Taylor (i): 919, 23.78%
· Jamie L. Vogel: 601, 15.55%
· Josh Sawyer: 583, 15.08%
· Jeff Ward: 460, 11.9%
· Travis Speight: 315, 8.15%
· Write-in: 21, 0.54%
Indian Beach commission (three seats):
· Michael Luther (i): 51, 29.31%
· Lilla A. Wieseler: 45, 25.86%
· Randall T. Bentley: 41, 23.56%
· Kelly Arnett: 29, 16.76%
· Write-in: 8, 4.6%
Morehead City mayor (one seat):
· Jerry Jones (i): 707, 94.39%
· Write-in: 42, 5.61%
Morehead City council (two seats):
· George W. Ballou (i): 541, 36.65%
· Harvey Walker: 480, 32.52%
· Keri McCann (i): 443, 30.01%
· Write-in: 12, 0.81%
Newport mayor (one seat):
· Dennis R. Barber (i): 235, 97.51%
· Write-in: 6, 2.49%
Newport council (two seats):
· Mark D. Eadie (i): 212, 54.08%
· Bob Benedict (i): 171, 43.62%
· Write-in: 9, 2.3%
Newport council, unexpired term (one seat):
· Rhonda Shinn (i): 2120 97.35%
· Write-in: 6, 2.65%
Peletier commission (three seats):
· Steven Overby: 112, 36.6%
· Dan Taylor (i): 49, 16.01%
· Alice Holmes Dunn (i): 45, 14.71%
· Tim Quinn: 45, 14.71%
· Larry Rhue (i): 33, 10.78%
· Write-in: 22, 7.19%
Pine Knoll Shores mayor (one seat):
· John R. Brodman (i): 394, 92.92%
· Write-in: 30, 7.08%
Pine Knoll Shores commission (three seats):
· Bill Knecht (i): 311, 26.13%
· Robert Cox: 303, 25.46%
· Alicia Kramer Durham (i): 288, 24.2%
· Larry Corsello (i): 272, 22.86%
· Write-in: 16, 1.34%
