NORTH RIVER — More than 100 residents of North River and surrounding communities made it clear Saturday that they were upset about the construction of a Carteret Community College Public Safety Training Facility, scheduled to open in September on Laurel Road.
“We don’t want it here,” Thomas Nolan of Merrimon, who is building a house at Merrimon and Laurel Roads, repeatedly exclaimed during the meeting, held at Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in North River.
“We want you to have your training facility, but not so close to our residents,” Nikolina Murrell, a Laurel Road resident, said. “I feel there is a better location.”
Murrell attended two prior meetings with college officials in August and said she did not feel the college adequately answered her group’s questions.
“We keep getting mixed messages from you,” she told college officials, among whom were CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini, CCC Board of Trustees Chair Melodie Darden, trustee Bill Henderson and CCC Vice President of Corporate and Community Education Perry Harker.
Multiple residents were worried about public and environmental safety and said they were upset because they were not notified that the structure was being built. They plan to take their concerns to county commissioners, who will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the county’s administrative building in Beaufort.
While several residents were concerned about live burns and other activities that will be held at the facility, Harker insisted the facility would be safe and the college would not open it otherwise.
“Carteret Community College takes seriously its role as a responsible neighbor and resource in this community,” Harker said. “The college plans to make every effort to maintain a safe environment where future and current first responders can obtain the training they need to serve and protect our communities. We also maintain high standards of instructional integrity and would in no way jeopardize the college’s ability to offer training by failing to follow established standards.”
The multi-level metal building, which will be used for training for CCC’s Crystal Coast Fire Academy and area firefighters, is scheduled to arrive at the 6-acre tract on Aug. 28. The site, deeded to CCC in 1998, is surrounded by farmland owned by Trey Rivenbark. It’s across from several houses and is near another farm and riding stable.
The structure, which will have multiple floors, will be used for live Class “A” fires and other training and have a five-story platform. Training will be in height certification, multi-story ingress and egress, shipboard firefighting, small-space maneuvering, high-angle rescue, ventilation and ladder training, and engine company operations.
Chris Johnson of Raleigh, who has a background in environmental health and whose parents live near the facility, said the structure would burn hazardous materials and pose a threat to not only neighbors but firefighters who participate in the live burns. He pointed to a study done by the University of Illinois on a facility like the one being constructed that showed there would be airborne contaminants.
“There will be materials used that pose a health risk to firefighters,” Johnson said. He further accused college officials of trying to sneak the facility into the area.
Johnson has also started an online petition against the facility, and several people signed their names Saturday to a paper petition that was made available as they signed in at the meeting. Murrell said she has contacted N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office about the group’s concern, but has not yet received a response.
Harker insisted no hazardous materials would be used.
“No chemicals of any kind will be burned at the public safety training facility,” he said. “Live fire training events will be contained within the facility.”
While the majority spoke against the building, Virginia Taylor, a volunteer firefighter in North River, said she favored construction.
“I’ve done these trainings, and they only used hay and straw,” she said. “The college already owns the land and volunteer firefighters here don’t get the training we will get there. If we don’t get that training and your house catches fire, you’re going to smell a lot of hazardous stuff.”
During a statement he read at the beginning of the meeting, Harker said the facility is designed with two types of burn rooms. Burn Room 1 is designed to conduct live fire scenarios with Class A materials, which include wheat straw and untreated wood pallets.
“Class A materials do not contain harmful or hazardous toxins,” he said.
Burn Room 2 is designed to conduct live fire scenarios with LP gas.
“LP gas is a clean burning fuel and does not present any environmental or health hazards, nor does the water runoff used to extinguish it. During LP gas burns, a smoke generator is utilized to create an artificial smoke,” Harker said. “These generators and the artificial smoke they create are specifically made for fire training exercises to create smoke-filled environments without exposing trainees to dangerous chemicals.”
As far as a question of whether the facility will have a Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS), Harker said environmental agencies only require that for smokestacks and other industrial sources.
“The Public Safety Training Facility is not required to have CEMS equipment in the Class A burn room because hazardous materials will not be burned,” he said.
Harker added that live fire training must be conducted in accordance with the National Fire Protection Association 1403, Standard on Live Fire Training Evolutions. The NFPA requires submission of a written fire plan, drawings of the site, available water sources, apparatus placement and available water flow, any hazards or exposures and more.
As far as the college contacting residents, college officials said since the property was already zoned Office and Professional (OP), no rezoning was required and did not require them to notify neighbors. Harker added that as the college was given the property for the training, a fire hydrant and six-inch water line were added in preparation for the facility.
Harker said many other training courses other than live fire training will be offered at the site. Currently, two live, Class A burns are scheduled when classes are held between September and January. Those dates are Nov. 9 and Nov. 11. The dates are subject to weather and wind conditions. The college will coordinate any other agencies’ use of the facility and will have a trained instructor on site, according to Harker. Classes that don’t incorporate live fire conditions will utilize a smoke generator.
CCC received a $900,000 state allocation from the NC General Assembly in 2022 to construct the facility. Carteret Community College has owned the property since it was deeded to them in 1998 for the intended use of “construction, operation and maintenance of an emergency services training facility to provide for the professional training of emergency services personnel from Carteret County and other areas of the State of North Carolina, the United States and elsewhere, in the areas of marine firefighting, toxic spill mitigation, marine search, rescue and recovery and other marine emergency related fields,” Harker said.
