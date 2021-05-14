NEWPORT — East Carteret jumped out to a 3-0 start to the girls tennis season with identical 8-1 victories over Swansboro, Rosewood and Richlands.
Emma Beierwaltes faced the toughest slate with back-to-back singles matches going the distance.
The junior started with a 6-4, 5-7 (12-10) loss to Swansboro’s Mia Lucero but rebounded to beat Rosewood’s Alyssa Vinyard-Lowery 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).
Dramatic matches carried over to doubles play for Beierwaltes.
She joined Zoey Morris to earn a 9-8 (8-6) win over Rosewood’s Krista Pittman and Vinyard-Lowery and teamed up with Allie Kittrell to get past Swansboro’s Hannah Guthrie and Jessica Bryson by an 8-5 score.
Reagan Majors and Harbour Early also had to dig deep to win their doubles match, capturing an 8-6 triumph over Rosewood’s Riley Maldonado and Carlie Hopper.
Morris, Majors and Early each went 3-0 in singles play to start the campaign, as did Linden Campbell-Godfrey.
