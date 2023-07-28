Middle School Baseball Champ

The Morehead City Middle School baseball team wins the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference championship. Members of the team are, left to right, front row: John Rodney, Drake Lewis, Fin Beyus, Michael Sharpe, Kylone Gargone, Anderson Styron, Poole Lawrence; back row: Paul Sproul, Maddox Frost, Phillip Snipes, Albry Spence, Austin Robinson, Karson Buck, Riley Englehard, Charlie Howard, Eli Latham, Alexander Albaugh and Kenny Watts. (Contributed photo)

