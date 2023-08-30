Hurricane Idalia is projected to hit our area as a Tropical Storm with impacts beginning Wednesday evening. The storm is projected to hit during a King Tide with sustained winds driving from the Northeast beginning Wednesday and potentially lasting all day Friday.
Local Updates:
- Carteret County Schools will operate on a remote learning day for students on Thursday, August 31.
- Carteret County Schools have canceled all after-school activities Wednesday and Thursday.
- The North Carolina Maritime Museums — one each in Southport, Beaufort and Hatteras — will be closed Thursday, Aug. 31, to the public, staff and volunteers.
- Carteret Community College will close its campus to students, employees and the public beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Classes starting at 5 p.m. will be held remotely. The campus will be closed Thursday for students, employees and the public. Classes will operate remotely. The college will monitor the weather and make an update at 2 p.m. Thursday if there are changes to Friday schedule.
- The Town of Emerald Isle has suspended yard waste pickup until Tuesday, Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.