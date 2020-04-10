I commend the County Board of Education’s decision to pay out the second round of supplemental pay for its school’s spring coaches.
I have to ask, though – why was the question ever up in the air?
We can start with the basics. One, the spring sports season has not been canceled. As of this date, it has only been postponed until May 18.
Now, everyone and their brother understands that it’s highly unlikely the public schools reopen before the fall, but the facts are the season is still slated to continue after May 18, following a small acclimation period.
Two, a high school sports “season” is not defined by the number of games and practices that take place. Let’s look at the fall season. There’s a misconception out there that because the official start of the season is Aug. 1, the job of a coach doesn’t start until then.
Nope.
Actually, coaches are out there all summer free of charge, working with kids during periods of time allotted by the state. They’re burning unpaid hours, running workouts and holding mini camps, supporting player development and giving student-athletes a summer outlet for organized athletic activities.
When practices aren’t happening, they’re mowing fields, improving facilities and muddling through the logistical red tape that every managerial position demands. While most coaches are teachers, some are small business owners and every minute spent on the field with players is time spent away from that business. No matter the primary job, the opportunity cost for any coach is high, more so with the meager compensation.
After the summer ends, when the season officially “begins,” practices are more than just a two-hour get-together. For coaches, it’s getting there early, setting up, running the practice and then waiting while the kids drive home or get picked up, which isn’t always on time. The same goes for games, with the time spent playing representing just a piece of the time coaches invest in them.
Before those games ever begin, coaches have earned their paychecks and more. So, you can imagine the disbelief when the idea was floated that coaches might not receive the second half (supplemental pay is divided into two pay installments) of their spring payout.
To the layman, I understand the simple math of “there are no games, thus no pay needed,” but it’s just not that simple. The work was already put in before the postponements hit last month.
If that’s not enough, coaches have remained in communication with their players, encouraging continued physical activity and offering support for the new virtual learning environment. Student-athletes often look to their coaches as sources of accountability, and that hasn’t changed just because the games have stopped.
At the end of the day, the Board of Education made the right decision to pay the remaining supplements to spring coaches. Whether or not it was ever a real debate is left to the members, who understandably held the meeting on Zoom without public comment due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Coaches make little money for what they do as it is. They do it for the love of the game and for love of the kids. There isn’t a long line of people waiting to take those jobs either.
Let’s take care of the ones we have.
