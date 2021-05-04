BEAUFORT — It was clear East Carteret was moving on to the second of the 1A girls soccer playoffs Monday after 20 minutes of play.
The Mariners jumped out to a 5-0 advantage versus Rosewood and went on to cruise to a 9-0 mercy-rule win with 9:53 remaining in the contest.
“We knew the key was how we started the game, and the first 20 minutes was impressive,” coach Antonio Diaz said. “We stayed on their half of the field. This is what it takes. Hats off to my team.”
Top-seed East (6-7-1) will next host ninth-seed East Wake Academy (6-2) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the second round.
“Now we enter the prep school invitational,” Diaz said of his program’s penchant for playing charter schools in the playoffs. “I’m sure they’re good. We know how good teams are in that conference.”
East Wake Academy, which finished second in the eight-team 1A North Central Conference, is No. 16 in the MaxPreps 1A rankings. The Mariners are No. 26.
Rosewood (5-4-1) ended up third in the six-team 1A Carolina Conference and No. 29 in the MaxPreps rankings.
“I am absolutely proud of my team,” Diaz said. “I know the score looks like it was an easy game, but that is a good team we played against. They have good players.”
Breslyn Studebaker had three goals for a hat trick and two assists on the night with two of the goals and an assist coming in the first 20 minutes. She now has 18 goals on the year.
Studebaker assisted Tiana Staryeu on the first goal in the first five minutes, and then after Samantha Masons scored her first goal of the season on a penalty kick, Studebaker scored in the 17th and 19th minutes with assists from Kenliana Dixon and Caroline Harrison.
Staryeu then put the ball in the net on an assist from Brynnleigh Thompson to give the Mariners four goals in a six-minute span.
East closed the first half with Adrianna Seder registering her first goal and assist of the season, scoring on a Studebaker assist and then assisting Harrison.
In the second half, Dixon assisted Studebaker on a goal and then finished the scoring on an Ella Hamilton assist.
“I think that is our best performance of the season,” Diaz said. “Against West (Carteret) and Trask, we played well, but only for stretches. We played well for the entire game tonight. I believe in this team. I think we are a really good 1A team.”
