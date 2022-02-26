MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team had one of its best offensive nights of the season Thursday en route to a third-round state playoff berth.
The No. 7-seeded Patriots rolled visiting No. 10 West Brunswick 58-36, marking the first time the program has reached the third round since the 1996-1997 season. That’s fitting considering the team won its first outright conference championship earlier this month for the first time since that same season.
The Patriots (21-6 overall) will move on to play at No. 2 Northwood on Saturday. The Chargers (27-1) beat No. 18 Triton 67-44 on Thursday.
West Brunswick (13-12) reached the second round after beating Franklinton 48-35 in the first round on Tuesday.
West Carteret came a point away from matching its season high in the win over West Brunswick. The Trojans came into the contest with plenty of experience – it placed fifth in a tough 3A/4A Mideastern Conference that includes No. 1 seed Terry Sanford – but they were totally unfamiliar with West. Without a standout leading scorer to zero in on, the visitors lacked a potent defensive attack.
“It was one of our better offensive nights of the season,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “I think a part of that comes from playing a team that has never seen you before. When you’re playing a conference team a few times and then some, it’s tough to catch them off guard.”
West Carteret faced an early 4-0 deficit before going on the first of two potent scoring runs, rattling off 10 straight to go up by six. The lead fattened to double digits in the second with two layups from Skyler Setzer and a baseline jumper from Lily Green. Teiona Frazier hit one of her three treys a few minutes later to put her team up 22-9.
Frazier and Setzer were the offensive spark the team needed, going for 33 points combined. Frazier scored 22 with a game-high eight in the fourth quarter.
“They were on fire tonight,” Howell said. “They both had a lot of confidence and shot the ball well. On Tuesday, Kasey (McCoury) had one of her best games on Tuesday. That has been our style this season. Someone different steps up every night.”
A late three-pointer from West Brunswick’s Zmyria Siler in the first half cut the lead to nine points, but West Carteret went on its second run in the third quarter, this time for nine points to take a 38-24 lead.
The Trojans pushed to make it a single-digit game twice in the second half, drawing on eight points from Jamelia Hill. The team’s season-leading scorer didn’t score in the first half. Every time West Brunswick threatened to make a run, West Carteret’s zone-press defense tightened up, keeping the ball out of the paint and forcing turnovers for easy transition buckets on the other end.
“They’re an athletic team. We knew coming in they were capable of making runs,” Howell said. “We told the girls to not let it get them rattled, but that’s a strength of this team. It doesn’t get rattled.”
Hill scored eight for the Trojans, and Hailey Woodard added seven points.
West Brunswick reached the foul line 16 times, making 12 of its shots, but West only reached the line three times and sank two.
After Frazier and Setzer, noteworthy scorers were Lupton with eight and Emme Baber with seven.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
W. Brunswick...................... 5 15 6 10 - 36
West Carteret................... 10 19 14 15 - 58
WEST BRUNSWICK (36) – Hill 8, Woodard 7, Elmore 5, Siler 5, Morgan 3, Pruitt 3, Leonardo 2, Vaught 1.
WEST CARTERET (58) – Frazier 22, Setzer 11, Lupton 8, Baber 7, S. Huber 4, Baylis 2, Graham 2, Green 2.
