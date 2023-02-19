MOREHEAD CITY — The Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret is seeking donations for its free pet food pantry.
“The shelves are bare and our phones are busy with requests for help,” stated Donna Youraine, vice president of PAWS, in information about the pet food drive.
Items needed include clumping cat litter, kitten and cat food, puppy and dog food, both dry and canned, and other pet supplies.
Bags of dry food should be 25 pounds or less. There should be no expired or opened bags.
Donations can be dropped off noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the PAWS Thrift & Gift Shoppe, 5243 Highway 70, Morehead City.
There is no cut-off date for donating pet food and supplies, which are given away to pet owners in need.
The thrift store is also seeking donations of women’s shoes. Shoes can be dropped off noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information, call the thrift store, 252-247-3341.
