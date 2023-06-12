MOREHEAD CITY — Among the record-breaking 266 boats and 1,500 anglers at this year’s 26th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler (KWLA) Tournament, a group of 30 breast cancer survivors and caretakers were given the opportunity to participate with the Delta Health Foundation.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps cancer survivors and caretakers develop self-care practices and personal alignment. It received a $10,000 grant through the Big Rock Foundation that made the opportunity to participate a reality. The group of 30 chartered the Capt. Stacy and bonded with one another over shared experience and their passion for KWLA’s donated proceeds to the Carteret Health Care Cancer Center in Morehead City.
Loree Long, director of the foundation, was part of the participants in this year’s group and tournament.
“It was wonderful,” Long said. “This was the second time we’ve chartered the Capt. Stacy, and it was a wonderful time. Even though we didn’t catch any fish, the bonding with the ladies was a beautiful experience.”
Founder of the Delta Health Foundation, Jill Hendra, started the organization after receiving a small inheritance from her aunt’s passing from breast cancer.
“Jill’s aunt, Bert, had a fruit-sized tumor in her breast, and it got Jill thinking about what she could do to help others in a similar position,” Long explained.
Hendra is a holistic osteopathic emergency psychiatrist with over 38 years of experience and has demonstrated her passion for wellness with Delta Health through the last 22 years. She began the foundation to educate cancer survivors and caretakers about reclaiming their mind, body, and spiritual health.
“Over the years, it’s evolved from educating cancer survivors to also educating cancer caretakers in knowing how to take care of themselves so that they can take care of others,” Long said. “We just have a passion for cancer survivors and want to be able to teach them about proper self-care.”
The 30 women included Eileen Bates, Eileen Boone, Laken Brazie, Pam Carriker, Robin Faggart, Kristie Flower, Julia Forrester, Cindy Gall, Jill Hendra, Tracy Hodge, April Husenita, Nancy Jackson, Ashley Lawrence, Sarah Lawrence, Kaitlyn Lieske, Loree Long, Kristin Maurer, Jayna Mcdonald, Beth Meadows, Melissa Morton, Karen Nolan, Deborah Paquin, Janelda Paylor, Stephanie Sledge, Catherine Smith, Katrina Tyer, Amanda Ward, Suzanne Warren, Jan Weinhold, and Valerie Lieske.
The KWLA Tournament honors Keli Wagner, late wife of Casey Wagner, who lost her battle with cancer in 2008. The annual proceeds given to the cancer center aim to smoothen the process of navigating cancer for patients. Through KWLA’s support, the cancer center is able to provide a more comfortable experience through the cancer journey for patients and families.
Delta Health Foundation’s home office is located in Kannapolis.
