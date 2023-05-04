Emerald Isle, NC — Sun-Surf Realty, has joined the Keller Williams Crystal Coast Market Center.
Sun-Surf Realty is an Emerald Isle Institution with 45 years of real estate sales. “We are ecstatic to have Sun Surf Realty join us here at Keller Williams Crystal Coast,” said Robby Baker, CEO /Team Leader of Keller Williams Crystal Coast. “Keller Williams offers its associates unparalleled career growth and lifelong learning opportunities in the real estate industry. We know that Sun Surf Realty will be a great fit and customers will truly benefit from them joining us.”
Keller Williams has put its mark on the real estate industry by offering comprehensive educational resources and technological tools. In 2017 Training Magazine named the company as the No. 1 training organization across all industries in the world.
“I chose Keller Williams because of its reputation for integrity and its agent-centric business model,” said
Warren Chesnutt, Broker/Owner of Sun-Surf Realty. “I want to continue to grow our real estate business, and Keller Williams provides the training and technology that will help us reach our goals.”
The Crystal Coast market center, located at 5420 Highway 70 W, Morehead City, NC, was established in 2016, has 180 associates and has been the Crystal Coast’s #1 office for the past 7 years doing 1170 sides, totalling $524,285,469 in sales last year.
To learn more about Keller Williams, call Robby Baker at (252)515-7291 or visit www.kw.com
