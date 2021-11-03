elect

TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

NAME ON BALLOT              BALLOT COUNT     PERCENT

A. B. (Trace) Cooper III         212                   96.80%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)        7                       3.20%

TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH TOWN COUNCIL (VOTE FOR 5)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

NAME ON BALLOT         BALLOT COUNT        PERCENT

Austin Waters                    203                     23.25%

Danny Navey                     198                     22.68%

Joey Dean                         160                     18.33%

Joseph (Joey) Starling        160                     18.33%

Harry Archer                      127                    14.55%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)      25                      2.86%

TOWN OF BEAUFORT MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3

NAME ON BALLOT              BALLOT COUNT        PERCENT

Sharon Harker                       944                      74.57%

John Mattson                        318                      25.12%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)          4                        0.32%

TOWN OF BEAUFORT COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3

NAME ON BALLOT         BALLOT COUNT        PERCENT

Bucky Oliver                      554                    23.59%

Melvin Cooper                    551                    23.47%

Bob Terwilliger                   468                    19.93%

Charles Steven McDonald    321                   13.67%

Jordan Sinclair                   301                    12.82%

Heather Poling                   150                    6.39%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)       3                      0.13%

TOWN OF BOGUE MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2

NAME ON BALLOT                      BALLOT            COUNT PERCENT

Robert O'Chat                            45                     97.83%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)              1                      2.17%

TOWN OF BOGUE COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2

NAME ON BALLOT                  BALLOT COUNT           PERCENT

David Padgett                            37                          42.05%

Charles A. Wilton                       31                          35.23%

John Dale 20 22.73%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)              0                           0.00%

TOWN OF CAPE CARTERET COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2

NAME ON BALLOT                         BALLOT            COUNT PERCENT

Charlie Morgan                                296                   17.96%

Steve Martin                                   291                   17.66%

Cameron Watts                               291                    17.66%

John P. Ritchie                                276                    16.75%

Sarah Wax                                      253                    15.35%

David Monroe                                 240                     14.56%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)                  1                         0.06%

TOWN OF CEDAR POINT COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

NAME ON BALLOT               BALLOT              COUNT PERCENT

John Nash                             99                       34.38%

Joshua Reilly                         92                      31.94%

Pamela Castellano                 91                       31.60%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)         6                         2.08%

TOWN OF EMERALD ISLE MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2

NAME ON BALLOT               BALLOT COUNT        PERCENT

Jason Holland                        793                       57.51%

Doug Starcke                         561                      40.68%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)          25                       1.81%

TOWN OF EMERALD ISLE COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2

NAME ON BALLOT                 BALLOT COUNT        PERCENT

Candace Dooley                           960                 24.95%

Mark Taylor                                 914                  23.76%

Jamie L. Vogel                             599                  15.57%

Josh Sawyer                                581                  15.10%

Jeff Ward                                     458                  11.91%

Travis Speight                              314                    8.16%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)                 21                     0.55%

TOWN OF INDIAN BEACH COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

NAME ON BALLOT          BALLOT COUNT          PERCENT

Michael Luther                    50                       28.90%

Lilla A. Wieseler                  45                       26.01%

Randall T. Bentley               41                       23.70%

Kelly Arnett                       29                        16.76%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)      8                         4.62%

TOWN OF MOREHEAD CITY MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 6 of 6

Jerry Jones                            702                         94.35%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)           42                           5.65%

TOWN OF MOREHEAD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 6 of 6

NAME ON BALLOT           BALLOT COUNT         PERCENT

George W. Ballou              539                        36.74%

Harvey Walker                  477                        32.52%

Keri McCann                     440                        29.99%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)     11                         0.75%

TOWN OF NEWPORT MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3

NAME ON BALLOT             BALLOT COUNT          PERCENT

Dennis R. Barber                  229                       97.45%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)        6                            2.55%

TOWN OF NEWPORT COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3

NAME ON BALLOT          BALLOT COUNT          PERCENT

Mark D. Eadie                    206                      54.21%

Bob Benedict                     165                      43.42%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)        9                       2.37%

TOWN OF NEWPORT COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3

NAME ON BALLOT        BALLOT COUNT         PERCENT

Rhonda Shinn                 214                       97.27%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)    6                         2.73%

TOWN OF PELETIER COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

NAME ON BALLOT          BALLOT COUNT       PERCENT

Steven Overby                  112                     36.60%

Dan Taylor                        49                       16.01%

Alice Holmes Dunn            45                       14.71%

Tim Quinn                        45                        14.71%

Larry Rhue                       33                        10.78%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)    22                         7.19%

TOWN OF PINE KNOLL SHORES MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

NAME ON BALLOT             BALLOT COUNT           PERCENT

John R. Brodman                 393                        93.13%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)         29                         6.87%

TOWN OF PINE KNOLL SHORES COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

NAME ON BALLOT          BALLOT COUNT       PERCENT

Bill Knecht                     309                        26.10%

Robert Cox                     301                        25.42%

Alicia Kramer Durham      287                       24.24%

Larry Corsello                  271                       22.89%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)    16                        1.35%

