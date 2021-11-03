TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
A. B. (Trace) Cooper III 212 96.80%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 7 3.20%
TOWN OF ATLANTIC BEACH TOWN COUNCIL (VOTE FOR 5)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Austin Waters 203 23.25%
Danny Navey 198 22.68%
Joey Dean 160 18.33%
Joseph (Joey) Starling 160 18.33%
Harry Archer 127 14.55%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 25 2.86%
TOWN OF BEAUFORT MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 3 of 3
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Sharon Harker 944 74.57%
John Mattson 318 25.12%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 4 0.32%
TOWN OF BEAUFORT COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2)
Precincts Reported: 3 of 3
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Bucky Oliver 554 23.59%
Melvin Cooper 551 23.47%
Bob Terwilliger 468 19.93%
Charles Steven McDonald 321 13.67%
Jordan Sinclair 301 12.82%
Heather Poling 150 6.39%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 3 0.13%
TOWN OF BOGUE MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Robert O'Chat 45 97.83%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 1 2.17%
TOWN OF BOGUE COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 2)
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
David Padgett 37 42.05%
Charles A. Wilton 31 35.23%
John Dale 20 22.73%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 0 0.00%
TOWN OF CAPE CARTERET COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Charlie Morgan 296 17.96%
Steve Martin 291 17.66%
Cameron Watts 291 17.66%
John P. Ritchie 276 16.75%
Sarah Wax 253 15.35%
David Monroe 240 14.56%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 1 0.06%
TOWN OF CEDAR POINT COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
John Nash 99 34.38%
Joshua Reilly 92 31.94%
Pamela Castellano 91 31.60%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 6 2.08%
TOWN OF EMERALD ISLE MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Jason Holland 793 57.51%
Doug Starcke 561 40.68%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 25 1.81%
TOWN OF EMERALD ISLE COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Candace Dooley 960 24.95%
Mark Taylor 914 23.76%
Jamie L. Vogel 599 15.57%
Josh Sawyer 581 15.10%
Jeff Ward 458 11.91%
Travis Speight 314 8.16%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 21 0.55%
TOWN OF INDIAN BEACH COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Michael Luther 50 28.90%
Lilla A. Wieseler 45 26.01%
Randall T. Bentley 41 23.70%
Kelly Arnett 29 16.76%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 8 4.62%
TOWN OF MOREHEAD CITY MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 6 of 6
BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Jerry Jones 702 94.35%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 42 5.65%
TOWN OF MOREHEAD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 2)
Precincts Reported: 6 of 6
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
George W. Ballou 539 36.74%
Harvey Walker 477 32.52%
Keri McCann 440 29.99%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 11 0.75%
TOWN OF NEWPORT MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 3 of 3
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Dennis R. Barber 229 97.45%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 6 2.55%
TOWN OF NEWPORT COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 2)
Precincts Reported: 3 of 3
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Mark D. Eadie 206 54.21%
Bob Benedict 165 43.42%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 9 2.37%
TOWN OF NEWPORT COUNCIL MEMBER (UNEXPIRED TERM) (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 3 of 3
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Rhonda Shinn 214 97.27%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 6 2.73%
TOWN OF PELETIER COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Steven Overby 112 36.60%
Dan Taylor 49 16.01%
Alice Holmes Dunn 45 14.71%
Tim Quinn 45 14.71%
Larry Rhue 33 10.78%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 22 7.19%
TOWN OF PINE KNOLL SHORES MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
John R. Brodman 393 93.13%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 29 6.87%
TOWN OF PINE KNOLL SHORES COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Bill Knecht 309 26.10%
Robert Cox 301 25.42%
Alicia Kramer Durham 287 24.24%
Larry Corsello 271 22.89%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 16 1.35%
