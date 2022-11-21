Broad Creek Middle School football team corrals conference championship

The Broad Creek Middle School football team wins the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference championship with a 6-0 record. Members of the team are, left to right: front row, Jackson Lane, Kayden Bradley, Charles Anklam, Cannon Harrington, Elijah Schwartz, Wesley Thomas, James Garman, manager David Smith; middle row,  assistant coach Jim Skelton, Marcus Richardson, Tyler Fahy, Andrew Boucher, Caleb Davis, Alex Simonds, Connor Sampson, Charlie Binkley, Devin Siegel, Cooper Connell; back row, Aiden Wilson, Zach Bentz, Porter Beasley, Oscar Phillips, Brayden Penny, Kannon McBride, Cole Howell, Sayle Pollard, Devin Barnes, Cooper McDougall, Will Smith, Javier Robles, Zayne Rahman, Carter Boal, Kelly McCarthy, Harrison Thomas, Hayden Link, assistant coach Chris Murray and head coach James Martin. Those not in the photo are Jake Brubaker, Kellen Iglesias, Ryan Shusko and Jacob Ruiz. (Contributed photo)

