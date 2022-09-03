FARMVILLE — West Carteret moved to 2-1 on the football season Friday with a 24-7 victory at Farmville Central.
The Patriots were coming off a 61-0 loss to Havelock after opening the fall campaign with a 27-10 win over West Craven.
They will host Jacksonville next Friday. The Cardinals are 2-0 with a 14-0 triumph over Southwest Onslow (0-2) and a 38-6 victory over White Oak (0-1).
Farmville Central dropped to 0-3 on the season. The Jaguars started with a 38-6 loss to North Johnston (1-2) before taking a 30-29 defeat against North Lenoir (1-2).
