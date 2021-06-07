Following is the East Carteret High School class of 2021:
Alexander Ahmed, Olivia Allen, David Benders, Gage Boggs, Brittany Bradley, Bennie Brooks, Ronan Carletta, Brian Carmen, William Chadwick, Simons Chase, Lucas Cinti, Kyler Copeland, Candace Creech, Anthony Dalia, Iris Denehy, William Dixon, Brianna Dunn, Jaylon Ellison, Allison Forsythe, Kaylee Frivance, Alexan Fulcher, Eleanor Fulcher, Zackery Fulcher, Marisa Garcia, Raegann Garner, Eryka Gaskill, Seth Gent, Sean Gilchrist, Stephen Gill, Christian Gillikin, JoAnna Gillikin, Olivia Gillikin, Tyra Godette, Erin Guthrie, Kayla Hadder, Meghan Harmon, Elleigh Harvey, Harley Hatfield, Jordan Heim, Robert Hill, Megan Holder, Sarah Holston, Byron Honore, Zyaun Hoover,
Benjamin Horton, Katelyn Johnson, Ayanni Jones-Carter, Nicholas Joyner, Joshua Kanuck, Emylee Katilas, Ethan Kelly, Ethan King, Allison Kittrell, Aubrey Langemann, James Lawrence, Lydia LoPiccolo, Malacai Madre, Zoey Mason, Saylor Mason, Michael Mathiews, Natalie Mayne, Dylan McCarthy, Frank McCoy, Jonathan Melton, Rebecca Mills, Riley Morris, Janyah Murray, Nasharia Murrell, Samantha Nelson, Tommy Nelson, Austin Noe, Qualik Nolon, Jackson Nowacek, MacKenzie O’Donnell, Skylar Osborne, Kyla Owens, Jathan Parker, Tyler Parker, Jack Pigford, Daylen Piner, Natasha Piner, Nathanial Reames, Adriana Rodriguez, Mason Rose, Hailey Salter, Jacob Salter, Christopher Samojedny, Jackson Self, Jackson Sheldon, Justin Siggler, Khennie Sison,
Christina Small, Courtney Smith, Michael Smith, Destiney Stanley, Jada Sterling, Michael Stevens, Breslyn Studebaker, Michael Styron, Elias Tate, Allison Taylor, Mia Taylor, Michael Taylor, Myleesia Taylor, Michelle Tepetate-Dajui, Henry Tillett, Jacob Wagoner, Antonio Wallace, Thomas Wallace, Kaylee Waters, Gavin Weeks, Alisha Williams, Jackson Williams, Christopher Williford, Kailey Willis, Hailey Woods and Mackenzie Yeomans.
