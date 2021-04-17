OCEAN — Playoff games are supposed to be evenly matched, but that was hardly the case at Croatan on Friday.
The Cougars shredded McMichael 55-7 to advance to the second round of the 2AA state playoffs, setting the program record for most points scored in a playoff game and marking the first time the school has won playoff games twice in three seasons.
Croatan (7-1) has been to the second round three times – twice in Gurley’s three seasons as head coach – but never the third.
“We have to stay hungry,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “It’s one down, three to go. We’ve been here before with a first-round win. I think some teams in the past have been satisfied with that, but I don’t think that’s the case with this group.”
Croatan will look to do that Friday when it visits No. 1 seed Washington. The Pam Pack (6-1) defeated South Granville 35-0 in the first round.
The Cougars outmatched the Phoenix (2-6) in every phase of the game, pouring on 349 total yards of offense and forcing five turnovers on defense.
Senior running back and linebacker Colton Sullivan made a statement on both sides of the ball with a team-high 84 rushing yards, two rushing scores and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
“I think that was actually my first pick in high school,” Sullivan said. “It’s an awesome moment, especially in the playoffs during such a crucial time for the team. Every game could be your last now, so it was awesome that it all came together tonight.”
The tailback scored the first touchdown of the night on a 27-yard run in the first quarter. He caught a tipped pass on McMichael’s second drive and returned it 38 yards to the end zone to put the Cougars up 12-0. His 7-yard touchdown run in the third pushed the score to 42-7 after an Aidan Kimbrell point-after kick, and he took a pick-six 60 yards to the house in the fourth for the final score of the night.
“It was a great first-round win,” Gurley said. “I didn’t know what to expect this week. I just know our guys showed up tonight. I’m just happy for them. They continue to impress me.”
Croatan missed its first point-after kick and a subsequent two-point try on its second TD, so McMichael’s second-quarter touchdown cut the lead to a tight 12-7. The drive was the Phoenix’s longest of the night, nine plays for 72 yards, and included four passes for 47 yards from Matthew Wright.
“Hats off to McMichael,” Gurley said. “They came in with a great game plan. They stuffed us at the line a few times in the first half, and the passing game was working at times. It’s tough in the playoffs when you face a totally new team.”
Wright was picked off three times, twice by Sullivan and once by Evan King. King’s pick came just a minute or two after Croatan’s Brayden Stephens scored on an 11-yard run to make it a 35-7 game.
The Cougars’ Ryan Bellamy also scooped up a fumble in the second quarter, bridging a 5-yard touchdown run from J.J. Pritchett and a 1-yard quarterback sneak up the gut from Dustin Hayden to end the first half with Croatan leading 28-0.
Hayden, who rushed nine times for 75 yards, also scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter. His only completion of the night came on the same drive, a 30-yard pass to Sullivan that fell just shy of the end zone.
Alex Barnes rushed for 78 yards on 14 carries and Pritchett had five for 59 yards.
McMichael’s Jayden Moore had 46 yards on seven carries, and Wright rushed five times for 34 yards. Wright completed nine passes for 83 yards, connecting with Lamar Carter four times for 43 yards.
Here are results of the game:
McMichael…........7 0 0 0 - 7
Croatan…….......12 16 14 13 - 55
McMichael Croatan
12 First Downs 15
24-123 Rushes-yards 46-319
9-17-3 Passing 1-2-0
83 Passing yards 30
206 Total yards 349
4-2 Fumbles-lost 1-0
0-0 Penalties-yards 2-10
Scoring Summary
C – Sullivan 27 run (Kick failed), 8:08, 1st.
C – Sullivan 38 interception return (Run failed), 2:31, 1st.
M – Dunn 15 pass from Wright (Collins kick), 11:14, 2nd.
C – Pritchett 5 run (Barnes run), 6:07, 2nd.
C – Hayden 1 run (Barnes run), 0:19, 2nd.
C – Stephens 11 run (Kimbrell kick), 7:33, 3rd.
C – Sullivan 7 run (Kimbrell kick), 0:49, 3rd.
C – Hayden 2 run (Kick blocked), 9:26, 4th.
C – Sullivan 60 interception return (Kimbrell kick), 4:51, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: McMichael – Moore 7-46, Wright 5-34, Dalton 6-20, Malloy 3-17, Lanier 2-6; Croatan – Sullivan 13-84, Barnes 14-78, Hayden 9-75, Pritchett 5-59, Stephens 5-23.
PASSING: McMichael – Wright 9-17-3-83; Croatan – Hayden 1-2-0-30.
RECEIVING: McMichael – Dunn 4-43, Shelton 2-21, Elrod 2-19, Moore 1-12; Croatan – Sullivan 1-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.