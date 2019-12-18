Pirate girls now a convincing 9-0 By Zack Nally Dec 18, 2019 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The unbeaten Swansboro girls’ basketball team made it a clean sweep last week, and the most noteworthy win came over rival Croatan 44-39 on Tuesday, Dec. 10. For the complete story, purchase a copy of the Dec. 18, 2019, Tideland News. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeparting members honoredGirls continue hot streakCommentary: Peronism, Gaulism, Trumpism, survivalCommentary: Farm aid offsets tarrifs, encourages supportRezoning to O/I advances: Queens Creek parcelsCommentary: Marines’ visibility diminishes over timeBoard takes on signs, againPirate grapplers reach ‘Dirty Bird’ podium Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCommentary: Peronism, Gaulism, Trumpism, survival (4)Commentary: Marines’ visibility diminishes over time (1)Rezoning to O/I advances: Queens Creek parcels (1)Commentary: Farm aid offsets tarrifs, encourages support (1)Board takes on signs, again (1) Video Latest e-Edition Tideland news To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.