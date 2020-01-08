Basketball claims 5-8 record Jan 8, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Swansboro boys’ basketball team went into the new year 5-8 overall thanks to wins over White Oak and Southwest Onslow. For the complete story, purchase a copy of the Jan. 8, 2020, Tideland News. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCommentary: NCCF impact is positive in snapshot for the yearA bear roaming Bear IslandCoplen captures first placeMeeting schedule alteredBenefit reinstatement urged: Swansboro panel to look at employee insuranceCommentary: Empathy, regaining ‘social capital’ at ChristmasCommentary: Christmas overseas makes heart grow fond of the musicDeparting members honoredPirate girls now a convincing 9-0Buc girls roll on Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBenefit reinstatement urged: Swansboro panel to look at employee insurance (3)Commentary: NCCF impact is positive in snapshot for the year (2)Commentary: Empathy, regaining ‘social capital’ at Christmas (1)Commentary: Farm aid offsets tarrifs, encourages support (1) Video Latest e-Edition Tideland news To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.