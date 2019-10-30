It is time.
“For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1)
Now is the time we can no longer wait. The future of our form of government is at risk.
The law has been broken. Transcript of a wrong doing phone call from July 25, 2019, was hidden in a vault. Because of a whistleblower that phone call became public.
Then a form of the transcript was released by the White House to the public. In discussing releasing funds for assistance, President Trump asked President Zelensky for “a favor though.” He wanted information on Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, which would help President Trump’s 2020 campaign.
Then the law was broken again in public. Trump suggested China help with his political agenda by investigating the Bidens.
What does it matter? “So what,” you say. Here is the problem. When other governments become involved with our election process, they become players in our government itself. They can make demands and try to manipulate our government and elections. We lose our freedom to choose and govern ourselves. They can conjure up false information for “favors.”
What happens if we do not impeach any president who enlists other country leaders to profit his own political agenda? Then future presidents will also expand their political campaigns across the globe, opening themselves to bribery and blackmail. This corruption is what our founding fathers designed to avoid in formulating our constitution.
It is time for the Republican Party, from local precincts to Congress, to face the reality that they cannot oppose this impeachment without opposing our form of government.
This president has attacked his political opponents or prospective opponents verbally and childishly since he began seeking elected office. That is rude, immature, repugnant, but not illegal. We have freedom of speech guaranteed in our Constitution. However, our Constitution does not allow a president to withhold monetary aid already approved by our government to ask a foreign power for “a favor though” which would be useful in his political campaign (or for any other quid pro quo, which is Latin for “a thing for a thing,” or, if you do this, then I will do that). That is illegal – and a threat to our national security since protection of Ukraine from Russian attack is protecting us. To condone this action would jeopardize the sanctity of future elections.
What was tried to be kept secret was now public in a written document put out by the White House. Shocking scandal.
Then the president publicly announced he wants China to do the same thing: dig up dirt on his political opponent for his political gain.
Now the situation has become critically dangerous. President Trump has made other offenses during his time in office, but the most recent proves that he has gone rogue. Single handedly he has withdrawn our troops from the border between Syria and Turkey after a phone call to the president of Turkey. He did this without any consultation with his advisors. This resulted in a predictable offensive military attack against the Kurds who were our allies who fought side-by-side with us against ISIS. Why would he do this? Because he wanted to prove his campaign promise to bring our troops home? This is a disgrace to our country and our honor.
The “cease fire” or “pause” negotiated by Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave Turkey everything it wanted including a chance to “clean out” the Kurds along its border. Disgrace upon disgrace.
Trump must be removed from office as quickly as possible before he can do more damage – to our independent elections and to our commitments to other countries.
This impeachment is very sad, very inconvenient, and very bad timing, but to turn our back on these flagrant violations of what we stand for as a nation of honor would be selling our soul.
“When we’re dancing with the angels, the question we’ll be asked: In 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact? Did we stand on the sidelines and say nothing?” Elijah Cummings
Ann vonHoorn lives in Cape Carteret. She is a Tideland News contributor. Email her at annvonhoorn@gmail.com.
(2) comments
Yup, she is frustrated and her opinion shows it. Yup, coming from a person that has shown the desire to ban everything she does not like or agree with does show frustration. We are also frustrated. The whole world is frustrated about something. Take out your frustrations in the privacy of the ballot box. I will.
Sure, Mr. Trump has done some questionable things.
However, aren't you just a bit curious as to why the grown children of politicians named Biden, Pelosi, Kerry, and others were all being paid quite large sums to sit on boards of companies in Ukraine?
Aren't you a bit curious why Joe Biden's boast that he force Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating corruption (and Biden's son) by threatening to withhold over $1 billion?
Do you think it is reasonable for a president to insist that recipients of US aid demonstrate some system of accountability for those funds?
Is it reasonable for the US government to want to know more about the people who have been convicted in Ukraine of corruption centered on helping the Clinton campaign in 2016?
Should we ask why the US ambassador to Ukraine refused to permit Ukraine investigators to travel to the US, and why the US Dept. of "Justice" seemed totally disinterested in this?
I will agree with you that a serious crime has been committed. Let's dig a little deeper and learn what really happened here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.