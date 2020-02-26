Human-wildlife interactions continue to grow in Onslow County and the numbers keep rising dramatically each year.
Last year Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary saw an increase of 13 percent in the number of admissions of injured and orphaned wildlife. Fortunately, due to the dedicated staff, interns and volunteers who work there, 65 percent of these birds and animals were released back into their natural environment. That means that more than 1,100 patients continued to live another day in the wild where they belong.
Looking at the projected growth rate, we anticipate that for 2020 we will most likely admit at least 225 more patients than last year for a total close to 2,000. That’s a huge increase over the first 52 patients that we started with initially when we opened in 2004!
Unfortunately, this year we will be forced to deal with all these patients with two less fulltime staff members. The donations and grants that we had counted on, and that we rely on for our funding, did not arrive in 2019. The board of directors made the difficult decision to let two staff members go this spring to try and reduce expenses.
Possumwood Acres is aware of how hard it was following the losses from back-to-back hurricanes that hit our area hard. We know that money was extremely tight for everyone in the community and that little was “extra” that could be donated to charities like ours.
However, I am going to go ahead and begin a public appeal now for financial support from our caring and sharing community this year to see if we can raise the money to hire new staff to see us through this season. I’m asking everyone who ever used our services in the past to consider making regular monthly donations automatically through PayPal on our web site. It doesn’t “hurt” as much when you do it this way. Even small monthly amounts add up over twelve months.
Imagine what a larger amount could accomplish and how many more animals could be saved! When you consider that it is our cats that catch the baby birds, our windows that birds fly into and hurt themselves, our cars that hit the opossums trying to cross the roads, our dogs that catch the baby squirrels, our lawn mowers that cut up the turtles in the grass, our yard work activities that uncover the nest of baby rabbits, and our chain saws that cut down the trees with the birds’ nests – it seems only fair that people should try and make up for these damages somehow.
Possumwood Acres has the trained staff to deal with these wildlife emergencies and provide the medical care for injured animals. We are willing to devote over 14 hours a day to feed baby birds every 20 minutes. The staff comes in early and stays late to medicate, bandage and treat all the patients. We train volunteers to assist with the care and feeding of every bird and animal for each shift, weekdays as well as weekends, for every single day of the year. There are no vacations, holidays or days off when it comes to animal care.
I can’t say enough good things about these wonderful people who donate their time to keep Possumwood Acres operating so smoothly from morning till night. The work is intense but vital to the survival of these wild birds and orphaned animals. But we also are expected to provide care for many rescued and unwanted pet ducks, geese, rabbits, turkeys, peacocks, guinea fowl, pigeons and doves. When they have no other place to go for care, how can we turn them away when we have the means to ease their pain?
We must fill the two rehabilitator positions and bring on experienced staff members to handle the expected increase in patients. Due to the changes in the wildlife laws for North Carolina, this year marks the beginning of wildlife rehabilitators being able to provide care for Rabies Vector Species that previously had not been allowed since the early 1990s. An injured or orphaned fox, skunk, raccoon, bat, bobcat or groundhog could not be cared for in the past.
This change will have a huge impact on our ability to handle the expected increase in the number of public wildlife calls with questions and concerns. Onslow County Animal Services refers all calls to Possumwood Acres for wildlife information, advice and treatment if necessary for these animals now. It will not be possible without funding to pay for, at the minimum, even two part-time positions. Adding on all the expected PR and public education through telephone conversations and returning all the phone calls is definitely going to stretch our already thin resources even more and put a big strain on our staff’s time.
Our goal at this point for 2020 is that we do not wish to turn away any birds and animals in need. Nobody likes to see injured animals suffer needlessly when care could easily be provided, pain medication given and orphaned babies fed.
Will you help us help them? Will you reach deep and provide some of your time, talent, and treasure (donations) to allow us to succeed? You may need our services one day to provide care for something harmed by your pet. You may discover a bleeding animal in your driveway that needs our immediate help. You may come across a dying sea bird on the beach that needs to be removed and provided hospice care. You may see a sick raccoon stumbling around in your backyard near your dog. We can help in all these situations and we are willing to do that for you. But we need your help.
Won’t you give it today through a donation to Possumwood Acres?
Toni O’Neil is executive director of Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary.
