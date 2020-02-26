U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Parker is used to being in close quarters.
It’s something all sailors on the U.S.S. Oklahoma City (SSN-723) Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine have to get accustomed to. There is only so much space on the S6G nuclear reactor-powered vessel, and only so many opportunities to put feet on dry land.
Information System Technician Parker of Hubert, 2014 Swansboro High School graduate, got one of those opportunities on Feb. 14, with a hands-on demonstration at Cmdr. William C. McCool Elementary School on Naval Base Guam.
“We went in there and got to sit down with the kids and eat lunch with them and have recess,” Parker said. “We did a demonstration on how we would combat a casualty like a fire on the submarine. There were other sailors there who work in different fields on the sub and they got to share their experiences too.”
The Oklahoma City is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to the Submarine Squadron Fifteen out of Apra Harbor, Guam. The boat was forward-deployed to the location in 2011.
“You see a lot of submarines that operate around the world, but we are the only four submarines that are stationed outside the continental United States, with the exception of Hawaii,” Public Affairs Officer LTJG Meagan Morrison noted.
The community outreach at the elementary school is one of many instances in which sailors with Submarine Squadron Fifteen have sought to create a mutually beneficial relationship with the people of the island.
“Wherever we’re in port, we like to get out into the community and do service work, stuff like beach cleanups,” Parker said. “We want the people there to know we’re not just here for us, but also for the locals. I’ve always personally been big into giving back, even when I was at Swansboro. It’s nice to be able to transition that into my career with the Navy and still have opportunities to give back to my community.”
The Oklahoma City sponsors a fifth-grade class at the school, as each vessel with the squadron looks to impact a single specific community or classroom.
“Community outreach on the island of Guam is a big deal,” Morrison noted. “The command here either sponsors a single classroom or what we call a “sister village.” It gives us a chance to talk to a single classroom or village in order to maintain mutually beneficial relationships and partnerships with people around the island.”
She added, “We take a hard look at which classrooms or villages we can help on a smaller school. They’re not only teaching these kids about Navy life, but about the importance of volunteer work and education and giving back. We’re pretty proud of what this crew is doing out there.”
Back on the Oklahoma City sailors pack into the approximately 362-foot submarine, where close quarters has bred a bond.
“Everyone is really close together,” Parker said. “It’s known throughout the Navy that when you join a submarine service, you become part of a brotherhood that is very close-knit.”
Sailors range from relatively green to experienced, wearing the Submarine Warfare “Dolphins,” a note to others that the sailor is a “Submarine Specialist” and well-versed in all the functions and operations of a submarine.
“I can look at anybody with ‘dolphins’ on their chest and know that person can save my life if something happens,” Parker said. “You are literally putting your life into these guys’ hands, which brings everyone closer together.”
Set up on eight-hour shifts, sailors rotate between performing maintenance tasks, recreation time and “rack” time in the limited-availability bunks, all while the vessel moves between submerging and surface sailing.
“We can’t hang out in the racks for long, because there aren’t enough for everyone to have their own individual one,” Parker explained. “So we have “hot racks,” which assigns two racks to three usually junior sailors. This way everyone gets sleep time while we save space.”
Parker and his unit got a treat in October when the boat hosted a Family Day, with family members of sailors allowed to board the boat and get a glimpse of life underwater in a 6,000-long-ton submarine.
“We don’t get to do family functions like that all too often,” Parker said. “It’s just not something submarines are able to do because of how fast we have to go in and out of ports. It was really cool to let our family members come on board and show them what we’re actually doing day to day in a condensed fashion.”
Due to classified reasons, Parker’s duration of time in Guam was undisclosed, but the sailor knows where he would like to venture next if given the choice.
“We get out to sea a lot,” he said. “I get a lot of experience career-wise, getting used to different things. I’m hoping that after I finish my tour out here, I get a chance for shore duty in Europe. I’ve had a chance to see all of the Asian side of the world, with ports in Singapore, Korea and Japan. Now I’d like to see Europe and see that way of life.”
Parker had a helpful hint for anyone looking to also pursue a naval career on a submarine.
“To anyone who’s looking to join (the U.S. Navy) or serve in Guam, be prepared,” he said. “You’re 8,000 miles from home, which takes time to get used to. But it’s also a great experience. It’s never colder than 70 degrees and the beaches are great.”
