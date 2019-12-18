As the newly constituted Swansboro Board of Commissioners began looking forward to business that might be ahead, Mayor John Davis said he hoped the board could meet in a special session in January to discuss and set goals for 2020.
It appears one of those goals could be restoring certain town of Swansboro employee benefits.
The discussion came at the Dec. 10 regular meeting of the town commissioners. The meeting included excusing Commissioners Brent Hatlestad and Phil Keagy, whose terms ended, following the board opening the meeting. Commissioner Roy Herrick, who also exited the panel as of Dec. 10, did not attend.
With the swearing in of winners from the Nov. 5 election – incumbent Frank Tursi, P.J. Pugliese, Laurent Meilleur and Larry Philpott – Davis looked to the panel, which also includes Commissioner Pat Turner, and mentioned his desire to set goals.
Tursi also had a suggestion for board discussion in early January, reinstating health insurance benefits for the town staff.
Davis said the goals the board set for 2019 were a repeat of 2018, due to the fact that the community was forced to deal with the devastation of Hurricane Florence.
“We have to put goals in place,” he said.
Tursi asked Chris Seaberg, town manager, to provide information at the January meeting on how the commissioners can restore employee health benefits in the coming year.
“Many folks here ran on doing better by our staff,” Tursi said. Restoring the health insurance benefits would be a good way to show that promise.
During deliberations on the 2019-20 budget, a divided town commission chose to shift some of the cost of employee benefits to the employees. Tursi voted against the budget, which was approved 4-1, due in large part because it shifted a portion of the cost of health insurance – $27.26 per two-week pay period – from the town to the employee.
He raised similar concerns – employee benefits vs. other funding choices – in criticizing the town’s budget in 2018-19.
At the Dec. 10 meeting, Tursi said he wants the insurance funds, about $24,000, restored. He told Seaberg to bring to the commissioners areas of the existing budget where they might find and transfer that money for the second half of the fiscal year.
Tursi suggested looking at funds set aside for sidewalk construction during 2019-20. He said that fund has $150,000. And, he added, “There’s no way on God’s green earth we’re going to spend that money this year.”
Looking to Seaberg he said: “I’d like you to come prepared.”
When the matter does come up for discussion, Meilleur said he would be happy to support a transfer of funds to restore the health insurance benefits.
“I and others ran on that,” he said following the meeting.
The feeling among the panel is that it is important to support the staff, and proposing the restoration of the health insurance benefits is an outward sign, according to Meilleur.
“If that’s not a signal to the town employees, I don’t know what is,” Meilleur said.
There were other possible topics of discussion for the board members to consider as they embark on the second half of the fiscal year.
Seaberg, in comments to the board Dec. 10, mentioned a number of ongoing issues ranging from installing wayfinding signs to changing downtown streets to one-way.
He suggested meeting with the new members one-on-one to bring them current on the various issues before the board meeting of January.
However, Tursi said a better way would be to meet in a special session with the full board, “Where we could all sit down and talk,” he said.
Seaberg agreed.
Also, Davis acknowledged that he has been asked to keep meetings short, and he agreed to that in principle. But he said that his practice of bringing in groups and individuals to be honored would continue.
“I will continue to recognize our community … the good the community does.”
