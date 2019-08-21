The Onslow County Board of Elections will allow filing for Swansboro's special election Aug. 26-30.
Candidates seeking election to the two years remaining on the Angela Clinton/Phil Keagy seat on the town's board of commissioners can file at the Onslow County Board of Elections office at 246 Georgetown Road in Jacksonville. The election office’s hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The phone number is (910) 455-4484.
