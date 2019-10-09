Tideland News and WTKF-The Talk Station will sponsor a forum for Swansboro commissioner candidates – regular and special election – on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Swansboro Town Hall. The event will open with a reception and meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. with the actual forum taking place 6-8 p.m.
