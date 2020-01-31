A young man has been charged by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in the wake of a domestic disturbance in which a dog was shot and killed by a deputy.
The incident occurred at 501 Casting Net Way, according to Chief Ken Jackson of the Swansboro Police Department.
Several Swansboro officers responded to the call at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, he said. Sheriff’s deputies also responded.
“The reason we were there is because of a heated domestic situation,” Jackson said. The call included claims of an assault with a baseball bat and threats to use a shotgun. “Several of us responded.”
Jackson said young man at the home was in the backyard holding three leashed pit bulls. Jackson declined to release the name of the young man or anyone involved. “It’s still an active investigation,” the chief said.
As officers attempted to approach the man one of the dogs either broke free or the leash was released, according to Jackson.
“The dog broke loose … and the dog charged the officer,” he said. “The dog was coming after the deputy and the deputy shot and killed the dog in self-defense.
“The other two dogs were under control,” Jackson said.
With the two dogs under control, the young man was taken into custody. He was charged by OCSO with resist, obstruct and delay as well as assault on a government officer.
