Swansboro Board of Commissioners scheduled special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to bid farewell to the three members who will be stepping down on Dec. 10.
Commissioners Brent Hatlestad, Roy Herrick and Phil Keagy will give up their seats when those recently elected commissioner take their oaths of office.
The three were singled out with words of praise from their fellow panelists and were presented a gift, a hand-carved swan.
Neither Hatlestad nor Keagy chose to seek reelection. Herrick came up short in his bid for a second term.
The new members, elected in November, are Frank Tursi, who was reelected to a second term, Laurent Meilleur, Larry Philpott and P.J. Pugliese. Pat Turner, the fifth commissioners, is in the midst of a four-year term.
Mayor John Davis said it was a “privilege” to be able to honor the three men who would be stepping down.
“We have elections and people make choices,” the mayor said. And those serving also make choices on whether to seek a return to office.
While Davis admitted he was disappointed to the three leave, he was philosophical about the past two years, the first half of his four-year term as mayor.
“You have good times and you have bad times,” he said.
One by one, Davis asked the departing commissioners to step in front of the board table.
“Brent, thank you … for all you’ve done,” he told Hatlestad.
He explained that Hatlestad has been a supporter of the planning board, watershed protections and Wards Shore. But he also said that Hatlestad was willing to step in and do what needs to be done, something he noted in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
“We’re here to serve y’all … and Brent has done that with Florence,” Davis said.
Davis also praised Hatlestad for his evenness during closed-door sessions. He brought “wisdom and correctness” to the discussion, the mayor said.
Hatlestad, who grew up in Swansboro and returned after a successful career with Coca-Cola, said he was thankful the town commissioners had faith in him and allowed him to serve on the town planning board and the Swansboro Watershed Committee.
He also thanked the people of the town for electing him.
“Growing up in Swansboro … helped me to succeed,” he said. “It was an honor to serve.”
Davis next called on Keagy, someone the mayor said was never in a rush to share an opinion.
“He holds his cards close to his chest,” Davis said of Keagy. And, Davis added, “He thinks through both sides of the issue and he makes the decision based on what’s best for the town.”
The mayor then mentioned that like Hatlestad, Keagy grew up in Swansboro and that he would miss their input from that perspective.
Keagy thanked his wife Jane for being supportive over the “20-plus years” that he has served in various capacities with the town.
In addition to being elected commissioner multiple times, he has been a member of the planning board and the Historic District Commission, what is now the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission.
“I was born and raised in Swansboro … and returned as soon as I could,” Keagy said indicating has fondness for the town. “Having served on the board has made me love this town more.”
Keagy looked to the board of commissioners when he said that he appreciated the support his fellow board members have shown.
In introducing Herrick, Davis said the first-term commissioner was a tireless worker for the town.
“He dedicated time unseen to make our town better,” Davis said. “He was willing to dig into the numbers, he was willing to dig into the situations, he was willing to ask the tough questions.”
Herrick, 81, said that he would keep his comments brief.
“If you can’t say it in 50 words, it ain’t worth saying,” he said.
Herrick pointed that, not having lived in the town a long time, serving on the board had given him an education
“The last four years really taught me a lot,” he said. And, he said there is a silver lining to not being reelected. “At my age, I’ve still got a job.” It will be a relief to not be faced with the work that comes with being a commissioner. And, he added, “I do wish the new board well.”
The mayor took the opportunity to introduce the new town manager, Chris Seaberg, who took over the job in September following Scott Chase’s departure in January.
Seaberg thanked the three departing commissioners for their time serving.
“I’m appreciative of the trust the board has put in me,” he said.
Turner also thanked the three for the efforts, pointing out that each brought unique sets of qualities to the table.
Tursi thanked the three for being willing to serve. “It is not easy doing this,” he said. After a pause, he got a laugh when he added, “I enjoyed working with most of you most of the time … well, some of the time.”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
