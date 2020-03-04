When it met on Feb. 3 – before taking on the task of setting priorities for implementing town’s land-use plan – the Swansboro Planning Board welcomed new members and elected a chairman and vice chairman.
Joining Brad Buckley, Ralph Kohlmann and Christina Ramsey on the board are Scott Chadwick and Ed McHale.
Kohlmann was reelected chairman and Ramsey was elected vice chairman.
The panel, which began the process of the CAMA Land-Use Plan update implementation in February 2019, has been asked by the board of commissioners to resume that process.
“At the January meeting, the board questioned whether we had a timeline,” Jennifer Ansell, town planner, told the planning board.
Commissioners want the planning board to incorporate the goals of the LUP into the Unified Development Ordinance as way to allow for enforcement. The LUP sets policy, the UDO codifies policy.
“The land-use plan is a plan and until the UDO is changed, it will remain a plan,” Buckley said.
As the members looked over various LUP topics, Chadwick suggested the board get input from the experts, particularly when it comes to wetlands and water quality.
He also said the issues facing the board may be time-consuming.
Looking at the list, he said, “We’re not going to that by meeting once a month.”
Kohlmann said tackling any of the LUP topics would require input from town staff.
“The timeline has much more to do with the staff’s ability to develop proposals,” he said.
With input from members and staff, the planning board approved a list of priorities:
1. Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance Update (March)
2. RA Residential Agricultural Zoning District (rezoning or text amendment)
3. Wetlands (April-trying to coordinate with a speaker for a joint meeting with BOC)
4. Text amendment related to Conservation Zoning District to reflect the recommended CAMA Plan changes to strengthen coastal resiliency
5. Text amendment related to requirements for connection for development to nearby amenities (April)
6. Text amendment related to the overall appearance of commercial, industrial and mixed-use development
7. Text amendment related to tying square foot to the use of higher quality materials, additional stormwater control measures
8. Consider map amendments (zoning maps) that reflect the Future Land Use categories after the regulatory changes are made (if needed)
9. Ongoing UDO amendments related to NCGS 160D implementation
