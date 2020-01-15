The N.C. Department of Transportation has approved setting aside $366,668 to build sidewalks in Swansboro.
The approval came at the Dec. 5, 2019, N.C. Board of Transportation meeting. The consideration followed a formal request, by way of a resolution approved by the Swansboro Board of Commissioners Aug. 13.
In discussing the funding at the Monday, Jan. 13, meeting of the Swansboro Board of Commissioners, Mayor John Davis expressed thanks to the area’s state legislators, Reps. George Cleveland and Phil Shepard and Sen. Harry Brown, for the funding.
The state funds are part of the Division-wide Small Construction, Statewide Contingency, Public Access, Economic Development, High Impact/Low Cost. They will be paired with $116,000 in town funds, according to Chris Seaberg, town manager.
DOT will design and install the sidewalks.
Davis had written Shepard in April seeking funds for sidewalks.
In the letter, Davis said the town’s sidewalks would not only provide “connectivity” among neighborhoods, parks, schools and shopping, but they would allow for transportation in these areas for vehicles other than automobiles.
“Most importantly, it provides a safe area to walk out of harms way,” he stated in the letter. “This is especially true for young children and those that are handicapped. In most areas there are gaps in sidewalks leaving the pedestrian no-where to walk but in the road right-of-way.”
While Swansboro appropriates funds annually for the construction of sidewalks, the amount of funds available falls far short of the need for new sidewalk construction, the mayor said in the letter.
Seaberg said the town had hoped to receive $500,000 in DOT funds in order to complete a list of projects listed by Davis, including:
• Priority number 1 is to complete gaps on the south side of N.C. 24. It is approximately 1,239 linear feet from McDonald’s to Hammock Beach Road.
• Priority number 2 is to complete a gap on the east side of Old Hammock Road from Deer Island Road to N.C. 24, approximately .89 miles. For this section, Davis suggests “optional surfaces,” such as asphalt and marl, be considered.
• Priority number 3 is to complete the sidewalk from Moore’s BBQ to Park Place, approximately .38 miles along Hammock Beach Road. An elevated section will be required at Park Place to reach the adjacent residences.
• Priority number 4 is the Hammock Beach Road multi-use trail from Halls Creek Subdivision to 4H Road. This section is 2,323 feet.
“I don’t think in reality we are going to be able to fund all the needs on that list,” Seaberg said. “Prices fluctuate so much. But we can put a pretty big dent in it.”
As far as when the work might get started, “I don’t have an answer,” Seaberg said. “They approved the funds, but authorization doesn’t come until a later date.”
Before the work is actually authorized, DOT must complete the project design, according to Seaberg. That would then go back to DOT for construction funding.
Seaberg did say that DOT’s involvement will mean that there will be more sidewalks built than if the state agency were not involved.
“We’ll get a bigger bang for the buck,” he said. The reason, according to Seaberg, is difference between what is required for stormwater mitigation between the town and the state. “We have to fall under (a different set of) stormwater rules that DOT does not because of its national discharge permit.”
The manager said it is unlikely for work to start before June 30, the end of the current fiscal year, but that construction might take place in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“That would be more reasonable,” he said.
During the meeting, Davis said he hoped to properly recognize the work when it begins.
“We will plan a groundbreaking soon,” he said.
In a related matter, Seaberg said DOT crews have been in Swansboro working on sidewalks over the past two weeks or so, but the work has nothing to do with the recent funding approval.
Instead, the work at intersections along N.C. 24 is ensuring that sidewalks are compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Several months ago, town staff identified intersections that were out of ADA compliance. DOT was made aware and plans were made to correct the problems.
“This is an ongoing project,” Seaberg said.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
